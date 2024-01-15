Winner’s Bag: Grayson Murray, 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii
A complete list of the golf equipment Grayson Murray used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii:
DRIVER: Mizuno ST-X 230 (10.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X White 7F5 shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Rogue ST Max (16.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X Black 7F5, Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (20 degrees), with UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X 8F5
IRONS: Mizuno Pro 225 (4), Mizuno Pro 221 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts
WEDGES: Mizuno T24 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: L.A.B. Golf Link.1
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC
Cobra Darkspeed iron
The Cobra Darkspeed iron (David Dusek/Golfweek)
Share this
image
gallery
Cobra Darkspeed iron
The PWR Shell face wraps into the sole, while the PWR Bridge lowers the center of…
The PWR Shell face wraps into the sole, while the PWR Bridge lowers the center of gravity. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
Share this
image
gallery
Cobra Darkspeed iron
The H.O.T. Face is designed to protect ball speed on mis-hits. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
Share this
image
gallery
Cobra Darkspeed iron
As a game-improvement iron, the Darkspeed has been made with a wider, more-forgiving sole design. (David…
As a game-improvement iron, the Darkspeed has been made with a wider, more-forgiving sole design. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
Share this
image
gallery
Cobra Darkspeed iron
Darkspeed irons have a darker, anti-glare finish. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
Share this
image
gallery
Cobra Darkspeed One-Length iron
The Cobra Darkspeed One-Length irons have a different color scheme on the back badge. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
Share this
image
gallery
Cobra Darkspeed One-Length iron
The One-Length irons have all the technologies and features of the variable-length set, but each club…
The One-Length irons have all the technologies and features of the variable-length set, but each club is 37.25 inches long. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
Share this
image
gallery