Winner’s Bag: Grayson Murray, 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

A complete list of the golf equipment Grayson Murray used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii:

DRIVER: Mizuno ST-X 230 (10.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X White 7F5 shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Rogue ST Max (16.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X Black 7F5, Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (20 degrees), with UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X 8F5

IRONS: Mizuno Pro 225 (4), Mizuno Pro 221 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts

WEDGES: Mizuno T24 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: L.A.B. Golf Link.1

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC

Cobra Darkspeed Iron

Cobra Darkspeed iron

The Cobra Darkspeed iron (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Cobra Darkspeed Iron

Cobra Darkspeed iron

The PWR Shell face wraps into the sole, while the PWR Bridge lowers the center of…

The PWR Shell face wraps into the sole, while the PWR Bridge lowers the center of gravity. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Cobra Darkspeed Iron

Cobra Darkspeed iron

The H.O.T. Face is designed to protect ball speed on mis-hits. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Cobra Darkspeed Iron

Cobra Darkspeed iron

As a game-improvement iron, the Darkspeed has been made with a wider, more-forgiving sole design. (David…

As a game-improvement iron, the Darkspeed has been made with a wider, more-forgiving sole design. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Cobra Darkspeed Iron

Cobra Darkspeed iron

Darkspeed irons have a darker, anti-glare finish. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Cobra Darkspeed One-Length Iron

Cobra Darkspeed One-Length iron

The Cobra Darkspeed One-Length irons have a different color scheme on the back badge. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Cobra Darkspeed One-Length Iron

Cobra Darkspeed One-Length iron

The One-Length irons have all the technologies and features of the variable-length set, but each club…

The One-Length irons have all the technologies and features of the variable-length set, but each club is 37.25 inches long. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

more

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek