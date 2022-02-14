And the winner of the 2022 Puppy Bowl is...

In the battle of Team Fluff versus Team Ruff at Puppy Bowl XVIII, there could be just one winner.

After playing for three hours, Team Fluff was victorious, defeating Team Ruff 69-66 on Sunday and winning the Lombarky Trophy. Kirby, a Labrador retriever who is in training to become a service dog, was named MVP of Team Fluff.

More than 100 pups participated in the game, including Benny, a Labradoodle who uses a wheelchair, and Rocket, a deaf Chihuahua-Dachshund mix. The dogs are all available for adoption, representing 67 shelters in 33 states.

You may also like

Woody Allen goes out with a whimper

South Texas butterfly sanctuary closes indefinitely due to QAnon conspiracies, escalating threats

After telling colleague to 'kiss my a--," GOP Rep. Hal Rogers says his words were 'not acceptable'