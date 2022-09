One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £195,707,000 (Alamy/PA)

A claim has been received for the £110,978,200.90 EuroMillions jackpot prize from the Friday, September 2 draw, Camelot said.

Friday’s winning numbers were 7, 12, 13, 20 and 45, with 3 and 12 selected for the Lucky Star numbers.

Only 15 UK players have won a jackpot of more than £100m, making this win one of the country’s biggest.

The EuroMillions game is played in nine countries.