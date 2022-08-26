Winner of $1.34bn Mega Millions lottery hasn’t claimed prize after a month

The winner of a $1.34bn lottery prize has not yet come forwards almost a month after it was announced that a single ticket purchased at an Illinois gas station had won the gigantic sum.

Lottery officials said it was possible the holder of the winning ticket did not know they had won the jackpot, or were just gathering their emotions and had not yet decided to contact anyone.

“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” said Harold Mays, director of the Illinois department of the lottery. “So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket.”

The winning ticket was bought at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois, and the retailer is entitled to a cash bonus of $500,000.

The prize, which was drawn on 29 July, is the third largest lottery win in US history. A winner has a year to come forward and claim the money.