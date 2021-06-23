Winnebago: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) _ Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $71.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Forest City, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $960.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $852.1 million.

Winnebago shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 6% in the last 12 months.

