Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores in Florida are getting free N95 masks. What to know

You’ll soon be able to pick up a free N95 mask during your next grocery trip to Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket.

Federal mask shipments could arrive at all of the store pharmacies as early as Friday, Jan. 28, according to Jacksonville-based parent company Southeastern Grocers.

The company says it expects to distribute more than two million free N95 masks at its stores across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help protect people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to three masks will be available per person on a first-come, first-served basis, pending availability, according to the company.

You can find Winn-Dixie stores across Florida, with Fresco y Más stores in South Florida and Central Florida. There are no Harveys Supermarket stores in South Florida, but you can find them in other parts of the state. You’ll have to visit or call your local store to see if they have the free masks in stock.

Where else can you get free N95 masks?

Most pharmacies that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccines are expected to distribute the free masks. In Florida, 10 other retail pharmacies are enrolled in the federal vaccine program, including CVS Health, Walgreens and Walmart.

N95 masks, which are considered to be the highest level of protection against COVID-19, will also be available at select community health centers across the country.

