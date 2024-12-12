Winless and up for sale, Exeter Chiefs are fighting for their future

Tony Rowe and Chiefs travails

On the wall of the boardroom at Sandy Park hangs a photograph of five players, standing proudly in England kit, flaunting the 2013 Junior World Championship trophy. In arrowhead formation, the steely gazes of Sam Hill, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Joel Conlon – five Exeter academy products – stare straight down the long oak desk which takes up most of the room.

Beneath, chairman Tony Rowe sits. Rowe’s association with Exeter stretches back over 30 years, with his chairmanship beginning in 1997. In professional rugby terms, there is nothing that the Chiefs have experienced which has not involved the wily Rowe. The 76-year-old, who continues to work at least three days a week at the club, has seen players and coaches come and go; successful promotions, failed promotions, trophies; wins, losses, draws; and, a global pandemic.

A photograph of Sam Hill, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Joel Conlon as 2013 junior world champions, like this one presented to coach Robin Cowling, also adorns the Chiefs’ boardroom - Jay Williams for The Telegraph

Sitting in Sandy Park’s boardroom offers as poignant a reminder as any into the current state of the Chiefs, the great success story of the English rugby pyramid, having earned promotion to the Premiership in 2010 followed by their first title in 2017 and a league-and-European double in 2020. On the wall are five faces of glories past, surveying all beneath like Exeter’s own Mount Rushmore; of the five, Slade is the sole survivor of the Chiefs’ golden age. On the other side of the boardroom’s desk is Rowe, a mainstay of Exeter’s triumphs of yore, their current wobble – and the man now spearheading a search to secure the Chiefs’ future, so that up-and-coming Nowells and Cowan-Dickies have a place to thrive and conquer. The boardroom is the confluence of Exeter’s past, present and future.

This season, on the field at least, the Chiefs have been stuck in a rut. In both the Premiership and Champions Cup, they are yet to taste victory. Eight losses in eight games across those two competitions – admittedly with a somewhat ironic unbeaten streak in the Premiership Rugby Cup – tells its own story. Exeter, under Rowe and long-standing director of rugby, Rob Baxter, have freely admitted that their recent history has been one of transition and rebuild, but there would not have been many before the start of this season who would have had the Chiefs as the bottom-placed side in the Premiership as Christmas hurtles into view.

Top brass at Sandy Park believe that is a short-term blip, with sunnier climes around the corner, but it does not get any easier, with the glitz and glamour of Toulouse arriving at Sandy Park on Sunday. To plug the holes left by the departures of a host of senior players, Exeter’s academy conveyor belt has continued apace, unearthing and nurturing gems such as Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Ross Vintcent and Dafydd Jenkins, but the absence of certain club stalwarts is still being felt. With Joe Simmonds now plying his trade at Pau in the Top 14, Harvey Skinner and Will Haydon-Wood have battled for the fly-half jersey; so far, however, it is a battle which neither has won, evidenced by England centre Henry Slade starting at No 10 in the away defeat by Bath two weeks ago. None of their promising scrum-halves have yet put their hands up as viable long-term replacements for Australia international Nic White, either.

Pandemic cost £17.5 million and counting

The more pressing matter for Rowe and the rest of his board, however, is cash. Everything was going swimmingly for the Chiefs who, in 2019, were the only Premiership club to post a profit. The plan was to build a hotel on Rowe’s land alongside Sandy Park, with the club owning 75 per cent and the chairman the rest. Then, the plan was to float the company on the market. The hotel was built but, along came the Covid pandemic, and everything changed.

“Exeter Group is a PLC but we’re not listed,” Rowe tells Telegraph Sport. “We were going to go that way and then Covid came along and f----- everything up. The reality is that we’re now four years on and we, like all Premiership clubs, lost an absolute fortune. It cost us – well, it is still costing us – £17.5 million and that was not loss of earnings, that’s actual cash. We’re no different to all the Premiership clubs.

“It’s been a challenge for all of us. I sold SW Comms [the former business which sponsored Exeter] but what I did to ensure that the club survived was that I bought that 75 per cent of the hotel off them and injected that money back in to cover the Covid losses. But now the business is not strong enough to take to the market.”

Attendances at Sandy Park this season and last have been down on their best season average – 12,412 in 2019-20, Exeter’s season of triumph but one also cut short by Covid – which Baxter has previously put down to inflation and a lack of disposable income in the pockets of fans. Results on the field do not help, but also a rise in ticket prices will always cause hesitation. Given Rowe predicts that those very ticket prices are what will result in the club making a profit for the forthcoming financial year, it is a fine balancing act.

Tony Rowe and Chiefs won the double but to their financial misfortune, their greatest triumph came during the year of lockdown - David Rogers/Getty Images

“The financial year we’re in now we’ll get back to profit,” Rowe adds. “The club relies on people attending and spending their disposable income, but if anything affects that then we’re going to need some cash – and more than just a couple of million. We have a wage bill of nearly a million pounds a month.

“I don’t want to exit. I had prostate cancer two years ago but I’m still happy to stay here for as long as I can get out of bed every day – but we need to have a plan. If there was another Covid, we would not survive. I’m not planning on going anywhere soon, but we need to be taking action now before it’s too late.

“We’ve looked at the whole thing and thought: ‘Where do we go now?’ If there was another financial crisis, where would the club go? The idea was to float the business and carry on building. We built the hotel during Covid, and the East Stand, and we want to do the South End. But we can’t now. What the board has to do is to find a way of securing the future of the club, an avenue to get funds, should we need them.

“The members are aware that we cannot just bury our heads and pretend it’s not a problem. Fortunately, the club owned 75 per cent of an asset that was worth something and I bought it off the club. It’s not just about needing a million or two to get you out of a bit of a financial problem – because, as daft as it sounds, that wouldn’t be an issue.

“I love the club, I love it to bits, you understand?”

The hunt for an outside investor

Exeter Chiefs are owned by their 700-strong membership. Rowe does not “own a thing”. “I’ve put millions in,” he explains. “But I have done it commercially, using rugby to promote my company.”

The members’ shares are held by four trustees: John Lockyer, Bob Staddon, Paul Derbyshire and Ian Pugsley, who act on the wishes of the membership. But the dial has shifted. The club need to modernise and they have to seek fresh investment, which could result in drastic changes to the fabric and governance structures. But if it comes to abandoning tradition in favour of survival, then the members are happy to stand aside.

Chiefs’ redevelopment of Sandy Park’s East Stand also coincided with the pandemic - Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images

At a recent members’ forum, Rowe outlined his plan on behalf of the board of directors. Subsequently, Lockyer, Staddon, Derbyshire and Pugsley wrote to the membership to assess their thoughts ahead of November’s AGM, at which the quartet represented the members. At that meeting, the board was given the membership’s backing, as Lockyer – a member since 1970 and a former Exeter player – explains.

“Tony explained that the club was in a situation where it needed further investment and the members certainly are going along with it – to ensure that the club is financially sustainable in the Premiership,” he says. “We are all sensible so we want to make sure that there is still an Exeter Rugby Club in 100 years’ time. We are keen to make sure that people realise what Covid did. We were very profitable before that. We are gradually clawing things back.

“I have to be honest and say that when we had the membership forum and the AGM, the membership understood. We rely on our board to make these decisions and we back them 100 per cent.”

Now, the hunt is on. “Loose” discussions have begun with one interested party but, despite the current financial landscape of English rugby, Rowe is hopeful of success. His trump card? The fact that Sandy Park is the “premier conference and events venue in the South West, which makes money”.

“The way forward now for us, to secure the club financially, is that we are now looking for someone to take a majority share in the business,” Rowe says. “I’m not going to give you a figure, but they will have to be majority shareholders as no one is going to come and put tens of millions on the table for a minority stake.

“It is still an attractive proposition. Anyone investing into Exeter Group PLC invests into Sandy Park, too; the conference and events side. We are the premier conference and events venue in the whole of the South West – and we make money! An investor wants to invest in something which makes money. I’m not saying from day one that they will get a return on their capital, but once the business fully returns to where it was, this is a very viable proposition.

Boris Johnson and his father Stanley held a rally to promote his Conservative Party leadership campaign at Sandy Park, the South West’s leading conference and events venue, in July 2019 - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

“I’m under no illusions; it is not going to be easy to find someone to come and invest. We have someone who is talking to us – loosely, at the moment. We’re still actively hunting. We have spoken to a few other people. We are talking to people and letting it be known that if someone wants to invest in the future of English rugby, at Premiership level, then we’re here.

“The last thing that any of us want is for another financial crisis to hit the club – no one saw the last one coming – and have nowhere to go. The problem with English rugby at the moment is that there’s no money in it. We have to get more business people involved. We need some decent money.”

And, should any potential investor wish to bring their own board, their own chairman, would Rowe willingly stand aside and hand over the keys to his castle?

“I would be comfortable if it were the right people,” he says. “I’ve got to be, haven’t I? I’ll either do it myself or someone else has to do it. Quite rightly, if someone comes in and has a majority share... but you may get a few investors to come along who decide they want representation on the board. Irrespective, whatever happens in this boardroom has to be for the good of the club.”

Team is ‘on the road to recovery’

Despite the winless start to the season, Rowe is convinced that the Chiefs have turned a corner. During the autumn internationals, the club parted ways with defence coach Omar Mouneimne. Rowe is “happier” now with the coaching group and is adamant that the Chiefs will imminently return to the Devonian sunlit uplands, which is just as well – as no one wants to invest in a losing team.

Defeat by Bath was Chiefs’ seventh successive Premiership loss this season, leaving them two points behind Newcastle at the bottom of the table - Dan Istitene/Getty Images

“In the 2019-20 season, we had a run of losses,” Rowe says. “Bang, bang, bang. No one would have bet on us doing the Premiership and European double that year. We are coming out the back of an unfortunate period. Fundamentally, the guys on the pitch are very young, very inexperienced. They weren’t working as a team – which, as we all know, you have to do. These little things are the difference between winning and losing. Most of the losses have been very narrow. I think we’re through it. We’re on a losing run and we just have to break the cycle. We are on the road to recovery. The lads are closer, working harder. The last lot that won it in 2020, they were one unit. We’re developing that now. I still think we’ll finish in the top half – and there are only 10 clubs, so work that out.”

And Rowe maintains that allowing a host of senior players – Cowan-Dickie, Nowell, Harry Williams, Sam and Joe Simmonds among others – to leave all at once was the right decision for the direction of the club.

“When that group of senior players left, all those guys did not all go into Rob’s office and say: ‘I’m leaving’,” Rowe says. “We made a conscious decision, after a couple of guys were not happy with what we wanted to pay them – they wanted more money – we made a conscious decision to let them go and rebuild. We took a gamble. Everyone wrote us off! But we know what we have. We have a really good academy. We knew this cohort of boys was coming through. When we let the older lads go, we knew what was coming down the line. It wasn’t a case of: ‘Right, we’ve had a clear-out, now what?’”

On the field, Rowe has overseen a transition at Exeter. Success – in the form of trophies – has eluded them since the reset but now comes a greater challenge. The modernisation of the entire Chiefs edifice, resetting the business structures, for this season, next, and beyond. One day, that five-man portrait will need replacing with the next crop of Exeter excellence.