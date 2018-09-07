Winless racehorse gets first-ever win...in one-horse race

These horses had competition. Unlike one horse in a race in New York on Thursday. (AP)

Anyone at Yonkers Raceway, a harness track just outside New York City, on Thursday saw a rare event.

A one-horse race.

First career win

Via CBS New York, 3-year-old filly Windsun Magnolia began Thursday as 0-for-15 in her career races, nearly all of them this year.

“Not the most talented, but whenever she goes on the track, she’ll give you what she’s got,” driver Jim Marhon said. “She’s run into some stiff competition for her ability, but she’s a competitor.”

On Thursday evening, Windsun Magnolia was the only entrant in the New York Sire Stakes Excelsior event, a lower-level race with a $6,100 guaranteed payout for the winner.

“I’m 100 percent,” confident, Marhon said before the race. “Borderline 101 percent.”

As long as she made it around the track and finished, she’d be the winner. She did.

No bets taken

The race was still run even with one horse because it was a stakes race; however, because it was a one-horse race, there were no bets taken.

“She was pretty happy to be here,” Marhon said after the unusual race. “She’s pretty excited. I think she knows what she did. It was a lot more fun than I thought it would be. Tonight, she was in a class of her own.”

Windsun Magnolia had a feast of oatmeal cookies and carrots to celebrate her win.