Winklevoss Twins’ Crypto Firms Charged With Hawking Illegal Securities

A cryptocurrency company owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss was one of two firms charged with offering unregistered securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

“Today’s charges build on previous actions to make clear to the marketplace and the investing public that crypto lending platforms and other intermediaries need to comply with our time-tested securities laws,” Gary Gensler, the SEC’s chair, said in a statement.

“Doing so best protects investors,” he added. “It promotes trust in markets. It’s not optional. It’s the law.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

