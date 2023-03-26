Wingstop launches limited french-fry-flavored wings — and TikTok is rushing to try it

Wingstop launched three new flavors in March — including one that has some mouths watering and others asking, “What?”

Pure Mayhem, Crunch Time and The Meltdown are available for a limited time, according to Wingstop. Here’s a breakdown of each flavor, based on the website’s description:

The Meltdown — Savory garlic, tossed with bold Cajun seasoning and buttery Parmesan.





Crunch Time — Sweet honey and zesty lemon combined in a fiery dry rub.





Pure Mayhem — Our signature fry seasoning, but on wings.





The Pure Mayhem flavor seemed to be the one spinning heads for customers and viewers online.

“Now they’re on to (something) with that fry seasoning,” one person commented on Keith Lee’s food review on TikTok.

Lee, who has amassed millions of followers on TikTok thanks to his no-frill food reviews, seemed to agree. The creator dipped a Pure Mayhem wing in ranch, took a bite and first asked, “what?”

“I have never had nothing that tastes remotely close to that. That’s arguably the most unique wing I’ve ever had.”

He described it as subtle but with good flavor, somehow tasting like both a wing and a fry. The X-files theme song echoed in the background of Lee’s video as he tried to wrap his head around the flavor.

Ultimately, he ranked Pure Mayhem as no. 2 in his lineup.

“I worked at Wingstop for a year and never thought to put fry seasoning on a wing,” one viewer commented.

“I saw that first wing and my mouth literally started watering,” another said.

The three wing flavors will be available until April 3, according to Allrecipes.

Wingstop was founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas. It has “more than 1,500 restaurants” around the world, according to the company website.

