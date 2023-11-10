Wingstop Celebrating National Chicken Sandwich Day with Free Sandwich Deal

Wingstop customers can indulge in a "buy one get one free" deal this weekend to celebrate National Chicken Sandwich Day

Wingstop is serving up a hot deal this weekend.

To celebrate National Chicken Sandwich Day, the fast food restaurant is offering a deal from Thursday through Nov. 12.

Customers will be able to try multiple flavors of the “sauced-and-tossed” sandwiches.

Available with the “BOGOSAMMY” code, customers can order their two sandwiches through the Wingstop app or online at Wingstop.com. Those who purchase the BOGO deal, are limited to only one free chicken sandwich per transaction.

Customers can choose from the restaurant’s twelve iconic flavors — including Lemon Pepper, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Mild, Louisiana Rub, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy Korean Q, Original Hot, Cajun, Mango Habanero, Atomic, and the latest flavor, Maple Sriracha. For those heading to Wingstop, they can mix and match the flavors.

“Wingstop’s Chicken Sandwich is a game changer in an industry that’s full of bland,” Wingstop Chief Growth Officer Anne Fischer said in a statement.

“Not only are we offering a BOGO chicken sandwich deal all weekend long, but we’re bringing a flavor experience that can only be found at Wingstop, with hand-sauced-and-tossed flavor, cooked to perfection," Fischer continued.

Before the restaurant’s National Chicken Sandwich Day celebration, the company announced the new Maple Sriracha flavor.

The fast food chain was inspired by customers' enthusiasm for the menu staple Mango Habanero and the limited-time flavor Hot Honey Rub.

The new release of the restaurant’s latest flavor appeals to all that is “sweet” and “heated.” Customers can indulge in the sweet and spicy flavor with a signature chicken sandwich, classic or boneless wings or crispy tenders.

Before the introduction of Maple Sriracha, the fast food chain also introduced “The Latto Meal” with rapper Latto.

In July, the "Lottery" performer, 24, collaborated with the eatery to introduce the new flavor, Lemon Herb, and introduced Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix. In honor of the rapper’s 777 album, the partnership included 21 classic wings, two dips and one large fry.

“You can’t beat this flavor don’t play with me!!!” Latto said in the press release.

Latto shared exclusively with PEOPLE how excited she was for the partnership. “You know, I'm an Atlanta girl to the core, so wings is a part of just our culture. So we've been eating Wingstop for years.”

The “Big Energy” singer continued, “Let me reiterate the fact that I'm from Atlanta, and wings is a part of our culture. If somebody from Atlanta tell you to eat this wing, you should just take their advice. I'm from Atlanta, and I'm stamping these wings.”



Read the original article on People.