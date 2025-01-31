Wings star Satou Sabally traded to Mercury: Report
The Phoenix Mercury made another splash Friday with the acquisition of Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally.
Sabally was moved in a three-team trade after informing the Wings she wanted to leave the team despite being a cored player, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews.
— Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) January 31, 2025