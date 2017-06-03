Wings of Eagles wins English Derby with Queen in attendance

Queen Elizabeth II with her racing manager John Warren, right on Derby Day of the 2017 Epsom Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse, in Epsom, England. Saturday June 3, 2017. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

EPSOM, England (AP) -- Wings of Eagles rallied to win the English Derby at 40-1 odds, giving trainer Aidan O'Brien his sixth victory in the race and Queen Elizabeth among the spectators on Saturday.

Wings of Eagles came from second-to-last in an 18-horse field to win by three-quarters of a length under little-known jockey Padraig Beggy, who earned his first Derby win.

Cliffs of Moher was second, while 7-2 favorite Cracksman was another neck back in third in the 1 +-mile race at Epsom Downs.

Wings of Eagles ran the distance in 2:33.02 on turf.

Cracksman and Eminent are two offspring of undefeated Frankel. Eminent finished fourth.

O'Brien saddled six horses. He has won the Derby four times in the last six years.