Wings-Aces Preview

For all the talk about Sabrina Ionescu, her Oregon teammate appears to have settled in quickly with the Dallas Wings.

Satou Sabally looks to build on the best game of her young career Sunday when the Wings try to push their winning streak to three at the expense of the Las Vegas Aces.

Sabally was the No. 2 overall pick in the WNBA Draft behind Ionescu after averaging 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists with the Ducks. The 6-foot-4 forward posted double figures in points in the first two games but took a huge step forward in Dallas' 76-73 win over Indiana on Friday, totaling 23 points and 17 rebounds.

She was the first rookie in franchise history to record a 20-15 game and heeded coach Brian Agler's pleas to be more aggressive on the glass in the second half. Dallas (2-1) finished with 16 offensive rebounds that led to 20 second-chance points to help offset 35.1 percent shooting.

"I was [surprised] someone in the locker room said that, I was like 'Oh my god, that's amazing!'" Sabally told the Dallas Morning News after grabbing seven of those offensive boards. "I was really happy about that."

Arike Ogunbowale added 15 points while Kayla Thornton chipped in 11 and nine rebounds. Dallas' defense has improved during its back-to-back wins, holding both New York and Indiana under 43 percent shooting after getting torched for 105 points in its season-opening loss to Atlanta.

Las Vegas' defense is still a work in progress to a degree, and the Aces are looking to bounce back from a 102-95 loss to Phoenix on Friday. Angel McCoughtry continued her quick adjustment to the Aces (1-2), scoring 18 points to lead give players in double figures, but Bill Laimbeer's team allowed the Mercury to shoot 57.6 percent – including 11 of 20 from 3-point range.

"The effort we put forth was unacceptable," Laimbeer groused to the Las Vegas Review-Journal after watching his team fall behind by as many as 23 points. "I saw it in shootaround today, and I warned them. They didn't bring the intensity necessary in this league to win basketball games."

Playing without star center Liz Cambage, Laimbeer has continued to bring Dearica Hamby off the bench as a supersub. Hamby, the Sixth Woman of the Year in 2019, had 10 points and is averaging 14.7 thus far on 61.3 percent shooting.

The Aces swept the season series last year, winning the three meetings by an average of 18.3 points. Hamby averaged 17.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in those victories.