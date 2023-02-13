Marketmind: Winging it

·2 min read

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Samuel Indyk.

Super Bowl LVII was a finale for the ages, as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his Kansas City Chiefs to a dramatic 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's showpiece.

Ahead of the match, one statistic that blew this Englishman's mind was the sheer volume of chicken wings that were set to be consumed over Super Bowl weekend.

In a report released earlier this month, the National Chicken Council said Americans were expected to chow down on 1.45 billion chicken wings, an increase of 2% from last year, or the equivalent of 84 million wings.

That's a total of four wings each for every man, woman and child, and enough to stretch from Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field about 62 times.

So why the 2% increase in demand? Well, if you're looking for deflation, chicken wings are the place to find it.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, wholesale and retail wing prices are down double-digits from the same time last year, which National Chicken Council spokesperson Tom Super says is one cause for this year's demand uptick.

"The two main reasons are more favorable prices and more people getting back to normal and gathering for the Big Game, whether at home or at a bar/restaurant," Super said.

For markets and the Federal Reserve, one question might be whether a decline in the price of chicken wings is a forerunner for another easing of price pressures at Tuesday's readout of U.S. consumer inflation data.

The report is expected to show consumer prices rose at an annual pace of 6.2% in January, down from 6.5% in December and well below June's four-decade peak of 9.1%.

Inflation remains the driving force for markets and with price rises expected to have slowed again last month, the rally in stocks and bonds could resume after the hiccup following January's staggeringly strong labour market data.

But if markets are set to be cheering an easing of price pressures, they might want to celebrate with something other than liquor, after December's consumer price data showed the price of alcoholic beverages was up 5.8% from the same period a year earlier.

GRAPHIC: Is U.S. inflation calming? (https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-MARKETS/lbpggbynzpq/Screenshot%202023-02-09%20at%2022.50.48.png)

Key developments that may provide direction to U.S. markets later on Monday:

* U.S. results: FirstEnergy, Avis Budget, Palantir

* Auctions: Three- and Six-Month T-Bills

(By Samuel Indyk; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Latest Stories

  • Ontario Park Warden Jumps Into Icy Lake to Save Stranded Deer

    Two deer trapped in icy waters were rescued by an Ontario Parks warden off the shore of Rondeau Bay on January 28.Zack Stubbington, who works as a warden at Rondeau Provincial Park, said that he received a call that a buck and a doe had fallen into the ice-covered lake, about 150 meters (490 feet) from the shore, and quickly grabbed his rescue gear before jumping in.After a few hours in the frozen lake, Stubbington and another staff member managed to break up some ice to clear a path for the deer to follow back to shore.While the buck was able to swim freely to shore, Stubbington had to remove bigger chunks for the doe and veer her towards the cleared path.“It was very rewarding to see them reach shore after about four hours they spent in the ice,” Stubbington told local media. Credit: Zack Stubbington via Storyful

  • Environment Canada issues warnings over wind, snowfall for several B.C. regions

    A dramatic change in pressure along with an unstable air mass is expected to bring strong winds to some parts of B.C., and heavy snowfall for other regions Sunday evening into Monday, according to a series of warnings issued by Environment Canada. On Sunday, the forecaster issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands. It said northwest winds capable of causing damage will gust up 90 km/h before easing Monday night. Environment Canada also issued specia

  • Winter storm threatens parts of Atlantic Canada with 30+ cm of snow

    A potent low-pressure system teetering offshore is lining up parts of Atlantic Canada for significant snowfall this week.

  • Runaway February thaw threatens records across Ontario

    Although the past few Februarys have not featured warmth quite as extreme, 2023 looks to deliver temperatures back into the teens in southern Ontario

  • Dramatic photos show Lake Oroville's rise after epic storms

    With the rest of the wet season uncertain, officials urge California to keep conserving water.

  • Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline

    Expect ‘temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time’ in the upper-40s, said CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

  • Winter storm warnings cover parts of Atlantic Canada for Monday and Tuesday

    FREDERICTON — More winter storm warnings and special weather statements are in effect for parts of Atlantic Canada. Environment Canada says Monday morning is expected to bring cold temperatures in Labrador City and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador, with wind chills hovering around -45 C. It says Gander and vicinity, Bonavista North, and Connaigre in Newfoundland and Labrador could see up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday until Wednesday morning. The weather agency says a developing s

  • Moment debris falls onto rescuers in Turkey's Hatay

    STORY: The footage from the area showed other members of the team managing to ran away before the debris hit the ground but one rescuer named Batuhan Tugen remained trapped in the rubble.Tugen was later rescued by his teammates without any major injures.The death toll exceeded 24,150 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to Monday's huge earthquake.

  • Baby elephant attempts to intimidate buffalos

    The video shows a male baby elephant, hilariously believing he is strong and big enough to scare off three large buffalo bulls with his ‘intimidating’ behaviour. Being the largest land mammal on this planet, elephants rule and dominate the landscape in Africa. With their sheer size they do not really have to fear any predator and they can break and shape the landscape just how they like. Elephants also eat the most food and drink the most water of all animals in the African wild. When it comes to water, which they need to drink daily, elephants also love to throw their weight around. For some reason elephants do not like sharing water with other animals and on many occasions will not hesitate to chase other animal species away from the water. This is one of the trademarks of elephants and are learned from a young age. The video shows a male baby elephant that has clearly paid attention to the adults during his first years and decided it was time to put his skills to the test. We were watching a herd of elephants when this male baby elephant caught my eye. The baby elephant for some reason moved away from the herd. I noticed three large buffalo bulls lying in a mud wallow just below the watering hole where the elephants were. The baby elephant was walking towards the buffalo bulls with a cheeky filled attitude. It was hilarious to watch how the baby elephant believed he could chase the buffalo bulls off with his cute little trumpeting noise and his ‘not so scary’ mock charges. The funniest part of it all for me was while the baby elephant was doing his best to get some reaction from of the buffalo bulls, he got absolutely none. Two of the buffaloes didn’t even look at the baby elephant once, while one of the buffalo eventually just glanced at the baby elephant, probably thinking “what the hell are you trying to do boy?” The very self-confident baby elephant soon realised that his intimidating tactics are not working, and it was as if he suddenly lost all that self confidence and ran away. Just so funny to watch.

  • First Warning Weather Day: Central Florida under risk of severe storms Today

    WeatherFirst Warning Weather Day: Central Florida under risk of severe storms Today

  • Trapped teen rescued six days after quake in Turkey

    STORY: The quake and major aftershocks early last Monday flattened swathes of towns and cities in parts of Turkey and Syria, killing at least 33,000 people in the two countries.Video released by the Turkish energy ministry shows miners taking 17-year-old Asya Nur Oksuz out from under the rubble and carrying her on a stretcher away from the area.

  • Seven-month old baby rescued from under Turkey rubble after 140 hours

    Rescuers on Sunday pulled a seven-month-old baby and a teenage girl from the rubble nearly a week after a powerful earthquake devastated huge areas of Turkey and Syria, killing more than 28,000 people.

  • Canada, First Nations take first steps to protect massive swath of deep ocean on West Coast

    The federal government and coastal First Nations took a significant step towards establishing a massive marine protected area off the West Coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday. The proposed Tang.ɢwan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area (MPA) covers a 133,000-square-kilometre swath of open ocean 150 kilometres off the island’s west coast. The area harbours a unique concentration of hydrothermal vents, underwater sea mountains and rich deep-sea biodiversity hot spots found nowhere else in

  • New Zealand braces for severe storm Gabrielle after record floods

    Thousands of people are already without power as ex-cyclone Gabrielle barrels towards land.

  • New Zealand city grinds to halt as deluge from cyclone looms

    Auckland residents hunkered down Monday as they braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped New Zealand's largest city and killed four people. Much of Auckland ground to a halt as train services were canceled, libraries and most schools were closed, and authorities asked people to make only essential trips. Air New Zealand canceled all domestic flights to and from Auckland through Tuesday morning, as well as many international flights.

  • Watch: New Zealand's North Island braces for Cyclone Gabrielle

    High winds and rain in Northland, New Zealand, as Cyclone Gabrielle is forecast to envelop the upper half of the North Island over a 48-hour period from Sunday evening, two weeks after parts of the same region experienced devastating flooding.View on euronews

  • Baffinland critical of report that says shipping to blame for narwhal displacement

    A new report predicts there will be almost no narwhal left in an area off the northeastern coast of Baffin Island this summer and says shipping traffic from the nearby Mary River iron-ore mine is to blame. Working groups from the North Atlantic Marine Mammal Commission and Canada/Greenland Joint Commission on Beluga and Narwhal met in Denmark in December and published their report this week, which the mine's operator says leaves out key information. The report concludes that increased shipping t

  • Winter storm to bring snow across Plains, Midwest as ice, freezing rain hit Southeast

    A moderate winter storm is expected to spread heavy snow across the Plains and into the Upper Midwest by Thursday, meteorologists say.

  • The Future Is Bright For Pink Hydrogen

    As support for nuclear energy grows, pink hydrogen has the potential to climb rapidly, increasing the volume of low-emissions hydrogen production around the world.

  • Fire destroys 3 fibreglass boats at Vancouver's Granville Island Marina

    Officials are investigating a fire that broke out on Vancouver's Granville Island Marina overnight Sunday and destroyed three boats. Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS) says the fire started around 2 a.m. Sunday at the popular tourist spot, which offers a place for boats to dock throughout the year. It's officially known as the Pelican Bay Marina. The fire department says three 12-metre-long fibreglass boats, which were moored alongside each other, were gutted by the blaze. A 9 a.m. PT on