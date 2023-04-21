Wingham BIA lays out 2023 beautification plans

WINGHAM – The Wingham Business Improvement Association (BIA) appeared as a delegation at North Huron’s council meeting on April 17 to update them on their 2023 beautification projects.

BIA Treasurer Doug Kuyvenhoven and Chair Dave Tiffin presented the association’s upcoming plans for the township’s assets, with a pressing need for some projects to be completed in time for the forthcoming Wingham Homecoming in 2024.

This year, the BIA’s most extensive and most expensive project is to replace the aging benches along Josephine Street with modern and more weather-resistant benches.

The tired benches will not go to waste, though, Kuyvenhoven said, as the BIA plans to have them sandblasted and refurbished to replace the very tired benches along the community trail and possibly add more.

Other projects include restoring the aging town signs, fresh paint and straightening the leaning Alice Munro monuments and painting the fences at the cemetery.

They will also be researching how to get the “Founding of Wingham” sign that currently stands outside the Wingham Town Hall refurbished.

Kuyvenhoven told council that before the last Wingham Homecoming, the BIA repainted many fire hydrants. They would like to do that again before the 2024 gathering. Other items needing a paint job include the charging station outside the old museum location, rusty signposts, and bollards at local businesses.

Also on their list is replacing the bent guardrail at the CIBC and fixing the post office posts and chains.

The new benches are already in the BIA’s 2023 budget, but the association did ask for some help from the township, primarily for paint and the refinishing of the signs.

The BIA is also looking for ideas to replace the crumbling brickwork at one of the entrances to the Wingham cemetery, possibly with a locater sign. If a workable plan is agreed upon, they would require financial assistance from the township.

Lastly, they outlined what help would be required from the public works department, which has the equipment necessary to help straighten the Alice Munro signs, temporarily remove and return the town signs for refurbishing purposes and help to replace the benches on the community trails.

Kuyvenhuven reassured council members that the BIA realizes some of the more expensive items, like refurbishing the signs and removing the brick structures at the cemetery, might have to be placed into next year’s budget, but the smaller requests, such as the costs for paint, could likely be accommodated this year.

Public Works Director Gregg Furtney confirmed that he could likely cover those costs with this year’s budget.

Reeve Paul Heffer thanked the BIA for its ongoing work to keep Wingham beautiful.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times