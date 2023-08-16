Right-Wing Media Find a Way to Drag Hillary Clinton Into Trump Drama

Fox News

A number of right-wing commentators made it clear Tuesday that they didn’t care for Hillary Clinton’s response to Donald Trump’s indictment late Monday in Georgia for trying to overturn the 2020 election—even though the former 2016 presidential candidate said she took no “satisfaction” in Trump’s fourth indictment since March.

“I don’t feel any satisfaction,” Clinton told Rachel Maddow during MSNBC’s widely-viewed 9:00 p.m. block. “I feel great—you know, just great, profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive.”

“This is a terrible moment for our country, to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes,” the former secretary of state added. “The only satisfaction may be that the system is working.”

Yet it was Clinton laughing when Maddow introduced her that irked the likes of Kayleigh McEnany, co-host of the Fox News midday show Outnumbered, as well as Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren. Lara Trump and Newsmax host Eric Bolling also couldn’t resist complaining about Clinton’s apparent glee at the beginning of her interview.

“It’s so gross to see her laughing, positively giddy,” McEnany, Trump’s former White House press secretary, said on Fox. “Watching Hillary Clinton laugh…this isn’t a laughing moment. It’s a sad moment for our country, and I think that’s something we should all agree on.”

A few hours later on The Story with Martha MacCallum, Lahren offered a similar take.

“It’s no doubt she’s gleeful about this. But hatred is also obsession, and Hillary Clinton happens to be obsessed with Donald Trump,” she claimed, adding that the indictment of Trump and 18 others amounts to a “dark day” for the nation.

Meanwhile, over on Hannity, Lara Trump likewise declared that the fourth indictment of her father-in-law isn’t in any way humorous.

“She led into that interview with Rachel Maddow, by the way, laughing. She was laughing about this last night!” Trump griped. “Let me tell you something: there is nothing funny about this.”

Clinton was also mentioned in the same light over on Newsmax by Bolling.

“Hillary is certainly enjoying this moment a little too much, isn’t she?” he asked during his opening monologue before rolling the tape.

After being indicted in New York, Florida, Washington, D.C and now Georgia, Trump, who in 2016 threatened to jail Clinton if he were to become president, faces 91 criminal charges.

