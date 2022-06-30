Right-Wing Lawmaker's 'BEST' Trump Question Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) asked a question on Twitter on Wednesday, but he probably didn’t like the answers he received.

Jackson, a conspiracy theorist and Donald Trump acolyte who as White House physician once claimed the then-president could live to 200, wrote:

What was the BEST thing about President Trump? — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 29, 2022

He received some 20,000 replies over the course of the day. However, many of them were variations on the same answer:

The day he lost. https://t.co/FZGeO46GkL — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 29, 2022

The day he left because we fired him. https://t.co/jjttdTEAAp — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 29, 2022

He is no longer in office.



What do I win? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 29, 2022

My favorite is probably a toss-up between the fact that he couldn't win a popular vote against a woman the right vilified for years, and that he couldn't win a re-election against a candidate that absolutely no one was excited about.https://t.co/HST4pkjd7k — Bryan 🇺🇸for🇺🇦 (@swimmerbr78) June 29, 2022

That he’s no longer in power pic.twitter.com/w1OKgzUweU — JennyBiz🌊🆘 #Resistance #VoteBlueNoMatterWho (@jennybizh) June 29, 2022

That he got more people talking about God. Not a day went by without hearing, “Lord, what the hell did Trump do today?!” 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) June 29, 2022

My new favorite is his ketchup throwing ability. That's impressive! Is he a Heinz or a Hunts guy? My personal favorite is Heinz..it sticks to the wall better. I use paper plates though. I can't afford to be breaking all my gold embossed plates. — Turd Ferguson (@FergtheTurd) June 29, 2022

There was nothing good about Trump. But to answer your question, the best thing about Trump was that he lost the 2020 election by 7 million votes & thus America was spared 4 more years of a hellish horror show. https://t.co/mFl2xKVOyQ — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) June 29, 2022

Easy one.



Trump was a key driver in making politics matter for a generation of young Americans, resulting in record youth turnout (and overwhelming opposition to his politics) in 2018 and 2020.#GenZ#millennialshttps://t.co/OJJ9iO1stl — John Della Volpe (@dellavolpe) June 29, 2022

Remember that part when he left? I loved that part. — Robert McCarthy is Pro Choice #CureCysticFibrosis (@87_RobertM) June 30, 2022

The best is yet come Ronny. pic.twitter.com/zNJgFLxjyH — The Trump Crisis (@RWTrollPatrol) June 29, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.