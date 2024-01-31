Right-Wing Influencer's Plan To Thwart Taylor Swift Brutally Mocked

Taylor Swift has already inspired right-wing conspiracy theories that she is working to re-elect Joe Biden, but at least one conservative influencer has a plan to stop her.

And it involves Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and... Jon Voight.

Jack Posobiec ― who help popularized the bogus “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory ― offered his latest plan to own the libs on Tuesday at right-wing group Turning Point USA’s Restoring National Confidence Summit in Las Vegas.

Posobiec argued that Swift is the perfect person to attract what he called “low-propensity liberal woman” to vote for abortion access, and said the right has to counteract that.

“We don’t have Taylor Swift on our side, but you know who we have?” Posobiec said. “We have Kid Rock. We have Ted Nugent. We have influencers. We have all these people ― Jon Voight.”

After expanding some more on his Taylor Swift op theory, Jack Posobiec adds: "We don’t have Taylor Swift on our side, but you know who we have? We have Kid Rock. We have Ted Nugent. We have influencers. We have all these people -- Jon Voight." pic.twitter.com/IWIvNtYsdz — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 30, 2024

Many people on X, formerly Twitter, were amused by Posobiec’s suggestion that three conservative men ― the youngest of whom is Kid Rock, at 53 ― could move the same hearts and minds as Swift.

And, yes, there was much mockery.

If this election is a match up between Taylor Swift and Ted Nugent I think it’s safe to say I’ve seen enough- Biden wins the 2024 election. https://t.co/7zUZPbiqLY — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) January 30, 2024

Jon Voight? Really? I mean no disrespect, but is he still alive? https://t.co/bQlVn3orhY — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 30, 2024

Jon Voight is 85. Ted Nugent is 75. Kid Rock is a sprightly 53. https://t.co/xdL5NxkUNQ — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 30, 2024

No one under 45 knows who any of these people are https://t.co/3Lw0OcribI — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 30, 2024

While it's easy to laugh at their fear, it's also horrifying to see them behaving like brazen Nazis attacking a highly successful, powerful woman who rejects their misogyny and encourages civic engagement. https://t.co/iPBV1ky4KT — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) January 30, 2024

He thinks this is bragging! 😂 https://t.co/ul257V7Ch9 — Portia ♍️ McGonagal Same On 🐳 (@PortiaMcGonagal) January 30, 2024

This is a pretty hilarious self-own. You forgot Kevin Sorbo man! The kids love Kevin Sorbo, right? https://t.co/AkRiNFUlpc — Julian Sanchez (@normative) January 30, 2024

Folks...they are going to roll out Ted Nugent to get the youths.



Game over. https://t.co/9Rv6cs2mm1 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 30, 2024

Yes. The Nuge vs. a billionaire, one-woman defacto major label. Yes. Right. Good job. https://t.co/85nq9v80DP — The Joe Gross (@joegross) January 30, 2024

Yeah the only “influence” those losers have is for us to turn up Taylor Swift even louder #Swifties#SwiftieOver50https://t.co/XxbIA6x6BV — (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author 📚❤️🔥🤘🏻 (@taradublinrocks) January 30, 2024

the right is starting to get better at comedy… https://t.co/QfL9FDOCfK — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) January 30, 2024

Oh no. The conservatives have Jon Voight. They're unstoppable now. What ever shall the liberals do? https://t.co/kp5iNCTP9y — Jeremy Fassler (@J_fassler) January 30, 2024

Related...