The wine world’s best ‘keepers’: styles to buy now and drink later

The question “How long can you keep a bottle of wine?” can often elicit a wry response. (“Depends on whether my husband/wife has got to it” or “five minutes in this house” or “Ha ha!”)

But even though most wine is bought to be opened that night or weekend, or at most, within a month, there are occasions when you might want to buy a bottle that will last; one which will not only survive for a few years but might actually improve over time. I’m thinking of special gifts. Successful fine wine collectors know all about this already, of course, but what about the rest of us?

First, what not to keep for long: pale, delicate rosés; fragile and inexpensive whites such as pinot grigio and sauvignon blanc; the lightest of reds and cheaper fizz (discount prosecco, I’m looking at you). The brightness of these styles fades relatively quickly; they simply don’t have the structure to stand any test of time. Buy them to drink within six weeks, ideally.

As for wines which do last, and sometimes evolve beautifully over time, stick to those that have very crisp acidity, or honeyed sweetness (or both), or that are rich and full of tannins (the astringent compounds found mainly in the skin of grapes, which add structure to red wines in particular). These qualities help preserve a wine and allow for it to develop slowly and well.

So the fact that riesling has great longevity is not such a surprise when you consider its natural high acidity or the fact that some examples are sweet. Ditto chenin blanc. Top sparklers made in the champagne method and with incisive acidity, age beautifully too.

Golden dessert wines, such as Bordeaux’s sauternes and Hungary’s tokaji, can also stand the test of time, their crisp citrus flavours turning more mellow and marmaladey with age. Big, burly reds of most descriptions also merit some keeping: if your red is high quality and has sturdy tannins, it should last well.

And then of course there are the fortified wines, whose slug of spirit only aids their long life. Premium red ports (not so much tawnies, which are released ready to drink), sweeter dark sherries and madeiras are great for keeping.

As with all the above, store in a cool, dark spot, lying the bottles on their sides so that their corks don’t dry out.

Try these...

1

Balfour Estate Cuvée Rosé NV, Kent, England

12%, Marks & Spencer, £22

Fine English sparkling wines look set to age well, from the rare older wines I have tasted so far. This youngster – non-vintage, but based on the 2020 harvest – has a tangy note of raspberry yoghurt, lively bubbles and a very crisp finish that will help it age gracefully, softening somewhat, for the next five years or so.

Leitz Rüdesheimer Magdalenenkreuz Riesling Kabinett 2021, Rheingau, Germany

9%, Waitrose, £13.99

German rieslings are great agers, especially when they have high acidity and some sugar, as in this medium-sweet new vintage release. It could be squirrelled away for up to a decade, during which time its pristine, mouthwatering lemon and green apple will mellow into something more akin to lime marmalade, toast and even lanolin. Note the low alcohol.

Bodega Matsu El Recio 2020, Toro, Spain

14.5%, Majestic, £14.99 or £12.99 as part of mixed six bottles

Whereas rioja is generally released ready to drink, reds from other Spanish regions can benefit from keeping. This is a black-hearted, big Toro red: inky-purple and tannic, bristling with brambles, black liquorice and pepper, made from the concentrated fruit of tempranillo vines up to 90 years in age. I would put it away for another two or three years at least.

Bella Luna Pedro Ximenez NV, Montilla-Moriles, Spain

15%, Telegraph Wine Cellar, £7.80 for 37.5cl

This very rich, sticky, mahogany-brown, sweet fortified wine is from a region close to Córdoba in Andalusia. It oozes raisins, prunes and molasses and not only keeps forever unopened but also barely changes for months once opened and resealed. You can sip it, but I prefer my PX poured over ice cream.

Blandy’s 5 Year Old Reserva Madeira, Madeira Island, Portugal

19%, Waitrose, £14.99 for 50cl

This amber-hued, aromatic madeira has a distinct freshness, despite sweet toffee, candied oranges, dried fig and honey flavours, that makes it lovely now and for some time to come. Madeira is heated during its production and this, as well as being fortified, gives it the ability to age for decades, in some cases for more than a century. When you do open it, pour it with a cheeseboard, dried fruits and nuts.

