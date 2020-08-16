Wine has a super power: it transports you to another time and place

There is nothing particularly special about the wines of Picpoul de Pinet. They are made to generate high scores from critics, or make stars of their winemakers. They are simple, everyday white wines, deliberately gentle in flavour. They’re well made and offer a gentle lemony pull, a very subtle touch of blossomy white flowers, a soft fullness, and an easy freshness that is the definition of drinkable and perfect for seafood.

But a glass of this most ordinary of white wines – specifically the crisp, pick-me-up charm of Paul Mas Picpoul de Pinet 2019 (£7.50, the Co-op) – was all it took to give me one of my more intense recent experiences of what I regard as wine’s superpower: the ability to transport the drinker to another time and place.

From the very first sniff, I was taken back to the Languedoc’s Mediterranean coast, nursing a craving for a blazing lunchtime spent eating oysters by the dozen followed by iodine-rich fish soup on a shaded terrace at one of the slightly down-at-heel seafood restaurants that line the quay in the mini-Marseilles of Sète.

Was this evidence of terroir in the wild? Had I experienced an instance of that now ubiquitous and much abused term that seeks to define how a wine can be redolent of the place in which it was made? Or was it merely just a very personal nostalgic moment for someone desperate but unable to go on holiday? A moment that could equally have been triggered by a more ordinary, less hysterically mythologised product such as the Smurf Haribos that were also consumed in vast quantities during the same French holiday?

Probably a bit of both. I mean, yes, of course there’s an element of subjectivity. But, the older I get, the more I’m convinced terroir is a thing.

Which is not to say I don’t occasionally have problems with the concept. Too often the definition changes with the speaker and the moment. Are we just talking about the combination of the climate, vines, soil and topography? Or should we add in human elements: the history, culture and traditions of an area?

I prefer the broader, socially inclusive definition, since so much of wine’s character is shaped by what winemakers do in the winery. But, in a world where differences in winemaking approach around the world owe as much to personal philosophy as regional identity, I understand why some would prefer to talk about terroir only in terms of the physical attributes of the vineyard.

Even with that stricter interpretation, too many in the wine world fall into another terroir trap: being over-literal and making the mistake of describing wines as if they can literally taste the soil the grapes are grown on.

In reality, you can’t perceive, say, limestone or clay in the wine.

You can, however, taste the effects those soils have on those vines in that vineyard, in that climate, in that season, in that year. In skilled hands, that meeting of elements will bring a uniquely powerful sense of place – one to have you dreaming of the sensual details of somewhere longed-for and far away even if you can’t make it there this summer.

Six wines with terroir

Murrina Greco di Tufo Campania Italy 2019 (£10, Marks & Spencer)

The combination of the local grape variety greco di tufo grown on the volcanic “tuff” soil at an altitude of 700 metres makes for a refined dry white with a zesty orange citrus character and a savoury, grilled fish-friendly nutty finish.



Star Buy

Francone I Patriarchi Barbera d’Alba Superiore DOC, Italy 2017 (£19.98, independent.wine)

Nebbiolo is the red Piedmont grape variety that is most famous for reflecting its terroir. This version of barbera, sourced from two south-facing vineyards, is so alluring, its deliciously tangy cherry and savoury notes taking you straight to the rolling hills around Alba.





Domaine la Bouïssière Gigondas, France 2017 (£27.95, leaandsandeman.co.uk)

It may be confirmation bias as much as terroir, but some wines seem to literally taste of the surrounding area, sending, in the case of this gorgeously deep, resonant bottle of southern Rhône red, messages of garrigue herb alongside the deep and meaty bramble fruit.



Pinot Gris Vom Kalkstein Pfalz, Germany 2018 (£11.25, yapp.co.uk)

The titular limestone (kalkstein) soil is the key to providing a wonderful backbone of acidity and raciness to this easy-drinking, nicely balanced off-dry white. With its quince juiciness and sugar cushion, it’s a good match for subtle chilli and pepper heat.



Story continues