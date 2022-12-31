Wine Processing Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 2.7 Bn by 2033 Amid Growing Consumption of Red and Sparkling Wine Worldwide – Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. wine equipment market is currently valued at US$ 3 Bn and it is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 5% during the next ten years. Increase in Export of Wine Generating Demand in the U.S. Wine Processing Equipment Market.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the FMI report, global wine processing equipment market size is anticipated to grow from US$ 1.5 Bn in 2023 to US$ 2.7 Bn by 2033, with overall sales exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

Rising consumption of various types of wine especially red wine and sparkling wine across the world is a key factor driving the global wine processing equipment market. People across countries like the U.S., France, and the U.K. include wine in their day-to-day meals, which has prompted manufacturers to use advanced machinery. This will continue to boost market through 2033.

Wine processing equipment are solutions used for manufacturing wine from various sources. They have gained immense traction during the last few decades due to increasing consumption of wine and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Similarly, growing need for increasing productivity during wine manufacturing is expected to push the demand for wine processing equipment during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing penetration of social media, developments in wine blends by allowing for novel flavour combinations to be explored, increase in the number of bars & lounges globally, and a proclivity toward club culture will help drive market demand during the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from the Wine Processing Equipment Market Study:

  • By product type, the grape pressers & crushers segment is likely to hold the largest revenue share in the market in 2023.

  • Based on application, red wine segment leads the global wine processing equipment market and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

  • North America and Europe collectively hold the largest share of the global wine processing equipment market.

  • The U.S. wine equipment market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the next ten years.

  • The U.K. wine processing equipment market size reached US$ 125 Mn in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

“The wine processing equipment market is expected to rise at a steady pace during the projection period owing to the rising consumption of various types of wine worldwide. Besides this, exploration of novel flavor combinations is likely to bode well for the market”, says a lead FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Criveller Group, Dt Pacific Pty. Ltd., G.W. Kent, Inc., Love Brewing Limited, Northern Brewer, aul Mueller Company, Inc., Grapeworks Pty Ltd., Vitikit Ltd, ARSILAC, BRIVE TONNELIERS, BUCHER VASLIN, TEC INOX, THEMAS, MH VINICOLE, CAZAUX ROTORFLEX, CAVE DE BISSEY, Cadalpe srl are some leading players operating in the global wine processin g equipment market.

Get Valuable Insights into Wine Processing Equipment Market
FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Wine Processing Equipment market presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for Wine Processing Equipment based on Product Type (Grape Pressers & Crushers, Fermenter Tank, wine containers, Wine Tanks, Wine temperature control, and Wine Filtration), By End-Use Application (White Wine, Rose Wine, Red Wine Industry, Sparkling wine, Others), By Region (MEA, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania)

