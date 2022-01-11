WINE PARIS & VINEXPO PARIS OPENS ON 14 FEBRUARY

·2 min read

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris confirms it will take place on 14-16 February 2022 in Paris and is all-set to greet the international wine and spirits industry in the best possible conditions

BORDEAUX, France, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Vinexposium group's flagship event will be the first major international gathering of 2022 and an effective tool for promoting market recovery. Highly awaited by the wine and spirits industry, Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris will welcome 2,800 exhibitors from 32 countries.

About WINE PARIS &amp; VINEXPO PARIS: Wine Paris &amp; Vinexpo Paris is the annual event for wine and spirits professionals from around the world. Hosted in February at a key time of the year, it aims to offer a cohesive focal point for industry players centring on a comprehensive, relevant and inclusive range of products that showcases not only every French wine regions, but increasingly vineyard sites across the globe. (PRNewsfoto/Vinexposium)
"Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris has rapidly become an unmissable event! We are delighted to be able to take part in this major wine gathering in Paris, to meet up with our customers again and to boost our business in export markets," reacts Philippe Guigal, CEO of E. GUIGAL.

"I eagerly await reconnecting with suppliers and hunting out new great wines and relationships to build on for the year ahead," comments John Chapman, Managing Director of The Oxford Wine Company.

"After 2 years with no exhibitions, it is essential to reconnect with our producers and to list new producers. For the sake of business, the time has come to meet again! The hosting arrangements guarantee that everything will go as smoothly as possible and attending Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris was a foregone conclusion for me," stresses Sébastien Clément, CEO of Tanium Vins et Spiritueux in Quebec.

Ongoing safety arrangements will be executed with utmost rigour to ensure the event runs seamlessly while providing the conviviality expected. Measures include a valid health pass (or vaccination pass depending on regulations) to access the event, mandatory face coverings and an enhanced cleaning process. Across the French capital, facilities are all-set to welcome the participants. Transportation, hotels, bars and restaurants are open.

These conditions will enable attendees to fully benefit from a high-quality programme with masterclasses and tastings, multi-format talks by experts and themed areas – Be Spirits for spirits and mixology, Wine Tech Perspectives to dive into the heart of innovation and digitalisation and La Nouvelle Vague will highlight young winemakers.

"With 5 weeks to go before the exhibition opens, we are putting all our energy into delivering the event the industry is expecting. We are leveraging all our resources to bring in key international buyers and make Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris an amazing event in every respect," adds Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

More information on wineparis-vinexpo.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724103/Vinexposium_Logo.jpg

