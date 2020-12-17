Wine pairings for Christmas: What to drink with turkey, duck and even mince pies

It’s the most wonderful wine of the year: Honey Spencer (Natasha Pszenicki)

A good Christmas is all in the drinking, but it’s harder than it seems. A ready supply of bubbles chilled till the bottles mist is a given, but the rest is trickier. It doesn’t help that so much of the food we feel duty-bound to wade through is a confounding mess — turkey with pork (some of it wrapped in, er, more pork), gravy with globules of cranberry sauce floating through it — which offers a familiar flavour, but not one note to pin the wine to.

How to get it right? First of all, be smart about how you shop. “Be honest about your budget,” recommends Honey Spencer, the sommelier and natural wine specialist for Evelyn’s Table and the Mulwray Bar in Chinatown’s Blue Posts. “Sommeliers and retailers really try to do their best for you because that’s exactly how we all work: everyone wants the best wine for the money.”

Her favourite destinations? Bethnal Green’s Noble Fine Liquor, the Sampler in Islington (they also have a shop in Wimbledon), Highbury’s Top Cuvée and Newcomer Wines in Dalston.

But there’s more to Christmas Day than the big meal: first of all, you’ll need something to see you through the long afternoons of snacks and leftovers. “In my house, bubbles have always sort of been on free flow, but if you don’t go for Champagne and you want something tastier and little more authentic than Prosecco, then try Pét-Nat — they’re naturally sparkling and lower in alcohol, so you can generally put slightly more of it away and avoid feeling too horrid the next day.”

Spencer’s choice is Westwell Wine’s 2019 Petulant Nature (£22.50, unchartedwines.com). Those who find fizz too much after a while should try a light skin-macerated wine — otherwise known as orange wine — “something that will sort of see you through everything, that provides a little bit of tannin you’d get from red wine, and a little bit of aromatics you’d get from white. It’ll be fresh and vibrant.”

It’s not always so much about the meat but what you would have with it. I always picture a turkey with a cranberry sauce and use that as the taste to work back from

Story continues

If turkey is the main event, find its perfect partner. “Usually you’d want something a little lighter bodied, a little bit racier. I usually go for a gamay or pinot noir, but if you’re feeling a little more experimental, try pineau d’aunis from the Loire Valley, Trousseau from the Jura in France, bastardo from Portugal — or something that is potentially lighter in alcohol, especially if you’re going to drink a lot of it.” Avoid tannin-heavy wines like cabernets, syrahs, or a nebbiolo. “So you don’t get weighed down with headaches.” Spencer’s top pick for turkey is a 2019 Catharsis Rouge from Richard Bray (£14.99, le-social.co).

In fact, when it comes to pairings, Spencer advises thinking laterally. “It’s not always so much about the meat but what you would have with it. I always picture a turkey with a cranberry sauce and use that as the taste to work back from.” To match a ham, try the “vibrant, heady” 2018 Elixir Muchada-L’Eclapart (£41, gourmethunters.com).

Duck needs “a rugged red” like Yo El Rey Syrah (£22, yoelreywines.com), while Lidl’s 2016 Saint-Emilion Grand Cru (£10.99, lidl.co.uk), offers “jaw-dropping value and is the perfect heavyweight to stand up against the dense delight of a nut roast.” Lidl is generally excellent for wine. “Word on the grapevine — sorry — has it that their wine guy Richard Brampfield even occasionally peppers the selection with bottles from his personal stash.”

Lidl

For sweeter dishes, Spencer says a good sauternes tends to be a failsafe, but for something different, “ice cider is possibly my favourite discovery this year because it cuts through stuff and lifts up flavours that would otherwise be quite stodgy.” Perfect, then, for the likes of Stollen and mince pies — Spencer’s pick is a 2018 bottle from the producer Utopia (£23, basketpresswines.com), though “the timeless Vin Santo deserves a spot in everyone’s drinks cabinet”. A bottle of the Italian wine can be found in most wine merchants from £10 up; like sherry, it can either be bone dry or sugary sweet. For Christmas pudding, go more chocolatey and heavy; here a fortified malbec Domaine Bousquet’s 2017 release (£16, abelandcole.co.uk) should do the trick.

Whatever you’re drinking, says Spencer, do it properly. “There’s still this understanding that red wine should be at room temperature, which it totally shouldn’t” — pop it in the fridge about half an hour before eating, while fizz aside, whites needn’t be icy cold and should come out about 15 minutes before drinking, “especially with something that’s more viscous or full-bodied, like chardonnay or viognier.” Bottoms up.