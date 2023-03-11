The wine fortune waiting to be made in the Home Counties

The Gusbourne Estate near Ashford in Kent - Courtesy of Gusbourne

On 15 December 2011, Farmers Weekly carried a short news story about the sale of four lots of land at Barham Court on the North Kent Downs. The sloping fields and woodland sit in a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the Elham Valley, close to the green copper spire of the church of St John the Baptist in the village of Barham. One, surrounded by ancient lime trees, is beside the route thought to have been used by the Romans to march on London in 43ad; on others, small, pale pieces of rock give a clue to the treasure that lies beneath the surface: chalk.

If you want to understand how much and how fast the rise of English wine (still as well as sparkling) has changed the way we view and value our land, then you need to go back to this moment and the foresight of the land agent, Nigel Porter, then at Strutt & Parker. As recently as 12 years ago, there were only 3,420 acres of vineyards in the UK in active production, set against the 9,343 acres recorded in 2021.

Porter, though, was well aware of the burgeoning interest in land for vines. To raised eyebrows from some experts, he commissioned a study from the viticulturist Stephen Skelton, which concluded that the Barham Court sites - on free-draining, loamy chalk - were ideally suited to growing vines, and he marketed the land aggressively as appropriate for winemaking, 'the first time that had happened', says a former colleague.

It worked. The advertisement Porter placed in the wine magazine Decanter was spotted by Ruth and Charles Simpson, British wine producers based in France, who bought two lots, paying, they recollect £8,000 per acre. In the next decade, the price of land suitable for vines more or less doubled. Gusbourne Estate acquired 137 acres of freehold land last year, paying an average of £11,679 an acre, but it's not on chalk, which attracts a premium.

Ed Mansel Lewis, head of viticulture at Knight Frank - Anthony Barber

There have been occasional reports of sites changing hands for as much as £25,000 per acre and above, although Ed Mansel Lewis, head of viticulture at Knight Frank, says, 'I think the value of really good ground [for vines] sits somewhere between £18,000 and £20,000 an acre.' His role did not exist in this country a decade ago; it's a sign of the times that all the top land agencies now have at least one viticultural specialist.

Story continues

Mansel Lewis's expertise is so sought after that he receives 'around three really good referrals or introductions a month'. These are not, as I initially assume, from those wishing to sell, but from clients seeking to buy land as the competition to find previously undiscovered and perfect sites hots up and more players arrive on the scene.

Eight years ago Mansel Lewis looked after the deal when Champagne Taittinger bought Kent apple orchards to convert into vineyards, but that, he says, was an exception: 'Before 2019 [those looking to buy were] predominantly British investors who had been successful in an early career and wanted to run a boutique-sized enterprise. Then I began to get calls from organisations that had a specialism in a nearby industry and wanted to leverage this by selling wine - luxury brand strategists, global distributors, hospitality magnates.'

Is there enough land to go round? 'There's no shortage of suitable land. I know that there will become a shortage. The shortage is in available land. There are more people that want to buy it than there are to sell it.'

Agents now hunt for potentially suitable land using specialised soil data and see if they can persuade the owner to sell. There is currently a scramble for sites on the chalk that famously extends from Champagne, under the English Channel and is visible in the white cliffs of Dover. The wine producer Black Chalk, for example, has long-term leases on 12 hectares of vines across four vineyards in Hampshire's Test Valley.

'They are on shallow chalk soils that form a large part of Hampshire's geology and directly connect the South Downs chalk lands and the Salisbury chalk plateau,' says Black Chalk founder Jacob Leadley. 'Despite this wealth of chalk, finding the right sites within these regions is still a real challenge; aspect is a significant consideration, as well as the additional pressures on the land and expense.'

1 - Jane Webster

Producers buying land in previously overlooked locations prefer not to discuss their acquisitions for fear of alerting the opposition to its suitability and driving prices up. But Nyetimber and Chapel Down have both bought land on Kent chalk - Mansel Lewis assisted with the latter, spending days assessing the land on 15-mile hikes with Chapel Down's viticulturalist after first scoping out possible locations using soil maps.

Mansel Lewis rattles off other qualities that make what he calls 'really really prime land' for grapes for sparkling wine: 'Below 100m above sea level; between south-east and south-west facing [slopes]. Good road access for large lorries. A growing season temperature above 14C. Growing season precipitation of less than 420mm. A slope of about four in 10.

'There's a really lovely escarpment in Kent between Boxley on the west and Harrietsham on the east. That's like the Epernay [the Champagne town] of the UK. You go from Boxley to Detling to Thurnham to Hollingbourne to Harrietsham and the Pilgrims' Way runs at roughly 100m above sea level on the northern boundary of all the best land there.'

I see this for myself a few days later, out of the left-hand windows of the high-speed train from St Pancras to Canterbury; neat vineyards, interspersed with slopes of grazing sheep. Vines grow best in poor soil and are often planted in land that was previously pasture; apples, pears and wheat prefer deep, fertile soils.

The hunt for vineyards means that land previously considered poor now attracts a premium, and top fruit and arable farmers can sometimes be persuaded to sell parcels of land that don't work quite as well for the crops they have traditionally grown, in some cases as part of a generational shift, in others to finance another project. Others repurpose the land themselves. As one bluntly put it to me, 'We try to do better with what we have. It was crap for cereals so we have put in vines.'

Most new planting is concentrated in the east of England, which is drier and warmer than the west. 'Anything into Wiltshire and beyond, the yields definitely get hit. It's cooler, less sunny, and conditions are poorer for flowering,' says Skelton.

The county with the most new vines going into the ground is Kent, which is home, inter alia, to Domaine Evremond (the Champagne Taittinger and Hatch Mansfield collaboration); Chapel Down (whose newer Kit's Coty vineyards are on chalk); Gusbourne Estate; the large new vineyards near Gravesham owned by billionaire businessman Mark Dixon; and Yotes Court between Sevenoaks and Maidstone, which belongs to Susannah Ricci, well known in National Hunt Racing circles as the owner of a string of successful horses and who is married to the former CEO of Barclays Bank Rich Ricci. Skelton calls Yotes Court 'the best site I've ever planted. Great soil, not chalk, but a lot of redstone'.

Henry Laithwaite at Harrow & Hope in Buckinghamshire - Courtesy of Harrow & Hope

With all this going on, you can't blame those with an unloved orchard, field or paddock for wondering if they might be sitting on a pot of grape-shaped gold. Land agents buy specialist soil data to assist their search for appropriate sites, but anyone can log on to the Soilscapes viewer powered by Cranfield University and pore over the maps there to hunt for seams of chalk, or get an idea of what their land might be like (if they don't already know).

That said, chalk is not the be all and the end all. Henry Laithwaite at Harrow & Hope in Buckinghamshire makes beautiful sparkling wine on an ancient Thames gravel terrace. Gusbourne Estate owns both clay and chalk vineyards: 'Controversially I'd say the chardonnay on the clay is better than the chardonnay on the chalk,' says its head winemaker Charlie Holland, who blends the wine on clay (which is fuller and more honeyed) with that grown on chalk (which has more tension and feels more flighty, like a wild horse) to make Gusbourne blanc de blancs.

But of course, life is never simple, particularly where viticulture - an exacting and punitively expensive pursuit - is concerned. Is it ever the case that the best advice you can give people desperate to plant vines is, 'Forget it'? I ask viticlimatologist Alistair Nesbitt, the CEO of Vinescapes, a consultancy that helps people set up a vine-growing or winemaking business.

'Yes, it is and we probably do that more often than not. Today I've turned two people down already,' says Nesbitt, whose clients include Château Cheval Blanc and Château Palmer in Bordeaux as well as The Grange, Gusbourne and Wiston Estate in the UK. What are the common pitfalls? 'This sounds really obvious, but poor or zero business planning and rose-tinted glasses.' That's spectacles, not wine glasses, presumably. 'The other obvious one is land that is unsuitable - say, on top of a hill in Wales.'

Nesbitt has done extensive research into the English climate's suitability for wine. In 2018 he published a paper noting, 'Large areas in Essex... where few vineyards presently exist, appear especially suitable for viticulture.' He now points out that the vineyard area of East Anglia has since increased by almost 400 per cent. The heartland of East Anglian viticulture is the Crouch Valley, which lies between the estuaries of the rivers Crouch and Blackwater and has attracted a huge buzz over the past three or four years.

The Gusbourne Estate is open to visitors for tours, tastings and picnic - Christopher Pledger

Skelton says the CM3 postal district 'is the most bevined in Britain', but here's the thing: England's reputation has been forged on sparkling wine. In Essex they grow grapes - and succeed in ripening them - for still, in particular chardonnay and pinot noir. The champenois may have bought into Hampshire and Kent, but my grapevine tells me of one Burgundy producer now trying to buy land in Essex.

What areas does Nesbitt feel are still overlooked, and therefore underrated? 'There are parts of the UK that haven't been as intensively focused on as Kent and Sussex. Those locations are a bit further up the east coast into Essex, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, and on the western side of the country around the Severn Valley estuary. Those are our traditional hop-growing, apple-growing regions that benefit from warmer surface temperatures.'

But there's another question. Nesbitt's research shows an increase of 1C in growing season temperature over the past 20 years, and his models predict another 1C rise over the next 20. Vineyards take decades to establish, and it is important to match the vine variety and rootstock to the climate. Is there going to be time to do all this before the climate changes again?

Good news, says Nesbitt: 'In the next 20 years what we would see in the south-east and parts of Hampshire is an increasing suitability for sparkling wine production, and by that I mean a higher number of good years. But yes, [climate change over the next 40 years is] worrying in many ways. We advise people who are setting up to build flexibility into the production models to give them resilience to extend the lifespan of their vineyards.'

And there is certainly some room for manoeuvre; consultant John Atkinson MW recalls a harvest at Danbury Ridge in Essex with the sun setting over the winery at 4.15pm because the grapes were coming so late in the year, on 10 November. As things stand, everything is still getting better. We've come a long way and, really, we've only just started.

Six English corkers

1

Langham Pinot Meunier Brut 2018, Dorset

langhamwine.co.uk, £49.50

Gorgeous sparkling wine made entirely from pinot meunier, this has flavours of caramelised macadamia nuts, poached pears and soft spice. One for dinner.

Hundred Hills Blanc de Blancs 2017, Oxfordshire

The Good Wine Shop, £70

Boutique sparkling wine made from chardonnay planted on chalk in the Stonor Valley.

Gusbourne Selhurst Park Vineyard Blanc de Blancs 2017, West Sussex

gusbourne.com, £89

Beautiful single vineyard sparkling wine made from chardonnay grown on Sussex chalk. Fine-boned and agile with compressed energy and a saline quality.

Nyetimber 1086 Prestige Cuvée 2010, Sussex

Fortnum & Mason, Cambridge Wine, £150

Named for the original settlement's entry in the Domesday Book, Nyetimber's top cuvée is made from chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier with collectors in mind.

Danbury Ridge Chardonnay 2020, Essex

Swig, £36.95; nywines, £34.95

Danbury Ridge in Essex makes England's most talked-about still wines. A powerfully scented chardonnay with notes of putty, earth and wood.

Simpsons Q Class Chardonnay 2020 (magnum), Kent

Grape Britannia, £99; simpsonswine.com, £100

Served in business class on Quatar Airlines, Q Class is made only in the best vintages. It's matured in American oak which brings a lick of vanilla to this nutty still white.

More from Victoria Moore: It's still possible to find good wines for less than £10 – here are 50 of the best