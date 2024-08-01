Windsurfer Emma Wilson guaranteed a medal for Great Britain after weather delays

Windsurfer Emma Wilson is guaranteed a medal for Great Britain after the weather continued to play havoc with the Olympic regatta in Marseille on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has been advanced straight into Friday’s three-strong final after finishing top of the qualification standings.

Officials took the decision to abandon attempts to stage the final six races of the qualifying phase due a lack of wind on Marseille’s Corniche.

Great Britain’s Emma Wilson has won eight of the 14 windsurfing races so far in Paris (PA).

It means Tokyo bronze medallist Wilson, has who won eight of the 14 races so far and leads by 81 points over Israel’s Sharon Kantor, confirmed her position in first place.

Under a new format introduced for Paris, the best racer in the qualifying series is advanced straight to the final, while the remaining qualifiers must battle through quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Both medal races in the skiff category were postponed until Friday, with the men’s race, which includes British pair James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, started then abandoned twice due to a sudden drop in wind.