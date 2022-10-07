Windstorm insurance costs have soared. Floridians, tell us your insurance story

Florida has a windstorm insurance problem. It is shockingly expensive

That was true before Hurricane Ian ravaged Fort Myers and surrounding communities, ruining countless homes, then zipping across the peninsula, turning streets into streams and single-family homes and apartment buildings into islands. It will likely be more true in the future.

Over the years, Florida homeowners have seen premiums soar, often while having their coverage bounce back and forth between Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-backed insurer of last resort, and private insurers. Multiple windstorm insurers have abandoned the state or become insolvent.

Legislators and others often cite roofer-related fraud schemes in which the need for an expensive roof repair or replacement is falsely blamed on a past storm rather than routine wear and tear. Rather than resist and incur high legal bills, insurers sometimes pay. It raises the cost of insurance for everyone.

