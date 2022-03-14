Windsor-Tecumseh MP faces calls for more action on Ukraine in town hall meeting

Several people addressing MP Irek Kusmierczyk at the town hall pushed for the Canadian government to support the idea of instituting a no-fly zone over Ukraine. (Jacob Barker/CBC - image credit)

Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh Irek Kusmierczyk faced calls from the Ukrainian community and its supporters for the government of Canada to do more when it comes to helping the Ukrainian people and forces as Russian forces continue its attack inside their country's borders.

"Until we get serious about Putin and until we are willing to implement a no fly zone and possibly even put troops on the ground, I don't think it's going to stop," said Vince Skinner, who attended the town hall.

"I think the West has really got to step up like they did in World War II and put a stop to this sooner than later."

While there has been both humanitarian and military aid sent to Ukraine from Canada, so far the Canadian government has joined with the United States and other NATO nations in rejecting the idea of putting allied troops into direct contact with Russian forces or instituting a no-fly zone in Ukrainian airspace.

Jacob Barker/CBC

Kusmierczyk told the crowd, which gathered at the Ukrainian National Federation branch on Ottawa Street Sunday, that Canada, along with the United States and other NATO nations are walking a fine line when it comes to providing support for Ukraine.

"The fine line is how do you not take measures that escalate into a global and potentially global nuclear war, " Kusmierczyk said.

Stronger measures

The Canadian government has also placed sanctions on the Russian economy and Russian oligarchs in recent days but those sanctions did not come soon enough said Myron Hlynka, who is a mathematics professor at the University of Windsor.

"We've seen what happened in Crimea. We've seen what happened in Eastern Ukraine, why didn't they do the maximum immediately," Hlynka said.

Kusmierczyk said he has advocated for stronger measures and support for Ukraine when it comes to both "lethal" and "non-lethal" support.

"In terms of those sanctions, Canada has really been a leader in terms of mobilizing the international community because we can't do this on our own because to make those sanctions effective, they have to be international in scope," he said.

Hlynka also said that when it comes to a no-fly-zone, Canada should at least talk about the idea of it.

"Even talking about it may be enough to discourage the Russians from using the airspace so much," he said.

Assistance for Poland

Nina Onufryk told Kusmierczyk that some of the women and children in her family had fled to Poland to escape violence in the Ukraine. She said she wanted to know what the government of Canada is doing to help Poland, which has seen over 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine pour across the border.

Jacob Barker/CBC

"The Polish head of state came out and stated publicly that Poland cannot economically sustain the support of all these refugees," Onufryk said.

"I wanted to know what is the world doing, what is Canada doing to help the Polish government, to help the Polish people help the Ukrainian refugees."

Kusmierczyk said that the Canadian government has given $100 million dollars to a United Nations fund meant to support places like Poland deal with the refugee crisis.

"More needs to be done," Kusmierczyk added. "Countries like Poland, Moldova... they're going to struggle mightily to provide those folks with the wraparound support they need."