Windsor-Tecumseh MP faces calls for more action on Ukraine in town hall meeting

·3 min read
Several people addressing MP Irek Kusmierczyk at the town hall pushed for the Canadian government to support the idea of instituting a no-fly zone over Ukraine. (Jacob Barker/CBC - image credit)
Several people addressing MP Irek Kusmierczyk at the town hall pushed for the Canadian government to support the idea of instituting a no-fly zone over Ukraine. (Jacob Barker/CBC - image credit)

Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh Irek Kusmierczyk faced calls from the Ukrainian community and its supporters for the government of Canada to do more when it comes to helping the Ukrainian people and forces as Russian forces continue its attack inside their country's borders.

"Until we get serious about Putin and until we are willing to implement a no fly zone and possibly even put troops on the ground, I don't think it's going to stop," said Vince Skinner, who attended the town hall.

"I think the West has really got to step up like they did in World War II and put a stop to this sooner than later."

While there has been both humanitarian and military aid sent to Ukraine from Canada, so far the Canadian government has joined with the United States and other NATO nations in rejecting the idea of putting allied troops into direct contact with Russian forces or instituting a no-fly zone in Ukrainian airspace.

Jacob Barker/CBC
Jacob Barker/CBC

Kusmierczyk told the crowd, which gathered at the Ukrainian National Federation branch on Ottawa Street Sunday, that Canada, along with the United States and other NATO nations are walking a fine line when it comes to providing support for Ukraine.

"The fine line is how do you not take measures that escalate into a global and potentially global nuclear war, " Kusmierczyk said.

Stronger measures

The Canadian government has also placed sanctions on the Russian economy and Russian oligarchs in recent days but those sanctions did not come soon enough said Myron Hlynka, who is a mathematics professor at the University of Windsor.

"We've seen what happened in Crimea. We've seen what happened in Eastern Ukraine, why didn't they do the maximum immediately," Hlynka said.

Kusmierczyk said he has advocated for stronger measures and support for Ukraine when it comes to both "lethal" and "non-lethal" support.

"In terms of those sanctions, Canada has really been a leader in terms of mobilizing the international community because we can't do this on our own because to make those sanctions effective, they have to be international in scope," he said.

Hlynka also said that when it comes to a no-fly-zone, Canada should at least talk about the idea of it.

"Even talking about it may be enough to discourage the Russians from using the airspace so much," he said.

Assistance for Poland

Nina Onufryk told Kusmierczyk that some of the women and children in her family had fled to Poland to escape violence in the Ukraine. She said she wanted to know what the government of Canada is doing to help Poland, which has seen over 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine pour across the border.

Jacob Barker/CBC
Jacob Barker/CBC

"The Polish head of state came out and stated publicly that Poland cannot economically sustain the support of all these refugees," Onufryk said.

"I wanted to know what is the world doing, what is Canada doing to help the Polish government, to help the Polish people help the Ukrainian refugees."

Kusmierczyk said that the Canadian government has given $100 million dollars to a United Nations fund meant to support places like Poland deal with the refugee crisis.

"More needs to be done," Kusmierczyk added. "Countries like Poland, Moldova... they're going to struggle mightily to provide those folks with the wraparound support they need."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.