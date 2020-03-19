Windsor Spitfires GM says 'normalcy' of playoffs would be bonus, if they go ahead

A week after suspending play because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ontario Hockey League has cancelled the remainder of its regular season, leaving Windsor Spitfires players "disheartened," according to their general manager.

In a decision made Wednesday, the 56 games left on the regular season schedule will not be played. The playoffs have not been called off, at least not yet.

"It's unfortunate. I remember when we got the news last Thursday and we were scheduled to play. Just looking at the young people and the coaches, there's some dejection, you're sad, but you quickly realize this is very, very serious," said general manager Bill Bowler. "It was disheartening to the young players, but ultimately this is a lot bigger than ice hockey."

Playoffs are still on the table, though Bowler is being realistic about that possibility. He could not give a date at which the league would pull the plug.

"It's too hard to tell with venue availability. All our players have been sent home, so to have our athletes return, the logistics of that could be an issue," Bowler said. "Obviously, the longer this goes on, I think the inevitable will happen, but right now, I'm optimistic. As you know, things change within the hour. Everyone, not just the hockey world, is in a wait and see."

Bowler said the "normalcy" of playoffs would be a bonus — especially for young players who were sad to see the rest of their games go.

"The good news is the OHL draft is still a go. I'm lucky. I continue to work," said Bowler, adding that he's been busy preparing for that.

"The players are dejected. They're sad, They've lost something they enjoy doing, but ....everyone has to deal with it and the Windsor Spitfires are no different."

The WFCU Centre is closed, and Bowler said the city is removing the ice from the arena this week. Bowler said players are training at home to stay fit.