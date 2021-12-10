Windsor restaurant under fire after video shows maskless patrons

A video has surfaced showing patrons crowded into The Bull and Barrel in downtown Windsor without wearing masks. (Jacob Barker/CBC - image credit)

A Windsor bar and restaurant is facing criticism following an online post showing what appears to be a blatant disregard for COVID-19 protocols.

The video posted on online recently shows dozens of patrons crowded together at the Bull and Barrel in downtown Windsor dancing and mingling without wearing masks.

The video was posted Wednesday on Reddit and the post indicates the video was taken over the weekend. CBC News has not been able to verify when the video was taken.

According to the province's Reopening Ontario Act, masks must be worn in restaurants and bars while patrons are getting up and moving around the establishment. The masks can be removed when seated at a table eating or drinking.

"They should get a huge fine and shut it down for a while," said Tracey Hazelton, after viewing the video shown to her by CBC News.

"I work at the casino. We have strict policies and things that we have to adhere to and the thing I notice there is there's lack of enforcement by management," said Len Hilt, also after seeing the video.

Bull and Barrel owner Matt Komsa refused to be interviewed about the video but issued a lengthy written statement.

"In response to the video uploaded to social media, our group of companies (WKND Hospitality) has followed the Reopening Ontario Act since its inception and will continue to do so to the best of our abilities," Komsa wrote.

The letter lists their policies and procedures as follows:

All customers must submit a contact tracing/reservation form before entry.

On the form they verify that they understand they must wear a mask at all time unless

consuming food or beverages, they also confirm that they are fully vaccinated from

COVID-19 and have none of the symptoms of COVID-19.

To enter the venue the customer must show provide the text confirmation verifying their

phone number, their photo ID verifying their age, and they vaccine passport verifying the

vaccination status. The text message also provides an additional reminder regarding mask

policies.

Every customer is required to wear mask upon entry and reminded at the front door. We

provide masks at no charge if they do not have one with them.

We have hired additional security and staff to primarily walk around, educate and remind

customers to wear a mask when they are not seated, or consuming food or beverages.

CBC News has followed up with Komsa to ask how so many people were filmed not wearing masks if the the bar is enforcing the rules but he has not responded.

The communications manager for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit tells CBC News that 98 charges related to COVID-19 restrictions have been laid in the past year.

"Enforcement of the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) is conducted by multiple agencies (WECHU, bylaw, and police). We would encourage CBC to reach out to the other enforcement partners to attain the number of charges issued by our partnering agencies," said Michael Janisse.

CBC News has not been able to determine if the Bull and Barrel is facing any fines for the latest incident.