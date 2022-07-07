Windsor police suspends vaccine mandate, employees on unpaid leave allowed back

The Windsor Police Service is suspending its vaccine mandate effective immediately. (Jason Viau/CBC - image credit)

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) announced late Thursday on social media that its vaccine mandate is suspended immediately.

Under two per cent of the workforce — or between 10 and 12 employees of the 676 — have been on unpaid leave because they're either unvaccinated or did not disclose their vaccination status.

Now, employees on unpaid leave are allowed to return to work.

The Police Association of Ontario previously told CBC that Windsor was one of only two police services in Ontario, including the Stratford Police Service, that still had a vaccine mandate in effect.

Less than three weeks ago, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, who is also chair of Windsor's police board, told CBC News the WPS policy "may never be rescinded."

"I think it's fair to say that we're still in the pandemic. We're not out of it yet and I know that there are employees [who] are comforted by the fact that their colleagues that they are working with are fully vaccinated," said Dilkens.

The Windsor Police Association had challenged the mandate and wanted to see it gone. An arbitration hearing was scheduled for July 25.

More to come.