Windsor Police investigating sexual assault downtown Sunday morning

Windsor Police are investigating after a sexual assault was reported downtown on Glengarry Avenue early Sunday morning.

Windsor Police say patrol officers responded to a call at 1:45 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Glengarry Avenue.

The caller said a man came out of hiding and sexually assaulted a female victim who was walking in the area. The woman was taken to hospital and the forensic identification unit attended the scene, said a police news release.

Police said the suspect is described as male in his mid-thirties, approximately 6 feet tall, who was wearing a light blue sweater. Police are asking anyone with information to to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.

Windsor Police is also encouraging any drivers in the area to review their dashcam footage, and are encouraging people living nearby and local businesses to review any surveillance footage they may have.