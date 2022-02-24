Windsor Police Service investigating possible Freedom Convoy donations by members

Windsor police chief Pam Mizuno said the police service is investigating whether any of its employees donated to the Freedom Convoy. (Chris Ensing/CBC - image credit)

The Windsor Police Service is investigating whether any of its employees made donations in support of the Freedom Convoy, an anti-vaccine mandate protest that blocked access to the Ambassador Bridge for a week.

Police Chief Pam Mizuno said Thursday she was recently made aware of officers who may have donated. Three names on a recently-leaked list of donors — obtained through a hack of crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo — match those of active officers.

Mizuno wouldn't say what positions in the police service those three individuals hold, and said she wasn't aware of the amount of the donations.

CBC has not been able to independently confirm if the people on the list did in fact donate to the Freedom Convoy.

Mizuno said any information found during the investigation could be forwarded to the police professional standards branch.