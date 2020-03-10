Windsor, Ont.'s Mychal Mulder inks multi-year contract with Golden State Warriors

Windsor, Ont.'s Mychal Mulder has formally signed a "multi-year" contract as a guard with San Francisco, Calif.'s own Golden State Warriors.

The six-time NBA champions made the announcement on Tuesday, withholding the terms of agreement as per team policy.

Mulder joined the Warriors' organization on Feb. 27 after signing a 10-day contract with the team.

Over the course of six games during his 10-day agreement with the Warriors, Mulder started twice and averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists during the 29.5 minutes he played.

The Warriors also boasted that Mulder hit 16 three-point shots, "including five threes," in a win against the Denver Nuggets on March 3.

Mulder also scored a "career-high" 18 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on March 7.

Prior to his time with Golden State, Mulder played in the NBA G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce from 2019 to 2020, as well as the Windy City Bulls from 2017 to 2019.

Additionally, Mulder joined the Miami Heat's training camp in September 2019, but was cut from the team on Oct. 15, after having appeared in only two preseason games.

Miami Heat/NBA

While in Windsor-Essex, Mulder played for Catholic Central High School under coach Peter Cusumano.

Cusumano said Mulder called him a few days ago to share the news about the contract, explaining that the Warriors initially considered drafting Mulder for another 10-day contract.

"Meanwhile, other teams were calling his agent offering him a contract," Cusumano explained, adding that Golden State ultimately decided to draft his former student.

As per Cusumano's assessment, Golden State is a great fit for Mulder.