Windsor and Maidenhead residents asked to suggest new bus stops

Every few years, bus companies are asked to compete for contracts to run services subsidised by the council

Bus user are being asked to suggest new bus stops as part of changes to a region's transport network.

Residents in Windsor and Maidenhead have been invited to give their feedback on proposed new bus routes, as well as suggesting alternative stops.

It follows changing traveller habits arising from the Coronavirus pandemic, inflation and increased costs.

About half of the bus services are subsidised by the borough council, with current contracts ending next summer.

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council invests £1.1m a year to support bus operators but the authority said finances were under significant pressure, meaning changes had to be made.

Geoff Hill, the council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said he wanted to ensure buses would call at the key destinations people travel to.

"Please do take the time to look at the proposed streets carefully that the buses will be serving in our communities and give us your views, or let us know if there any gaps based on your own needs and the places you want to travel to," he added.

The survey can be found on the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council's website and is open until 20 December.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.