Windsor-Essex residents cast their ballots — but election results may not be clear tonight

Voters in Windsor West cast their ballots in the 2021 federal election. (Jacob Barker/CBC - image credit)

Windsor-Essex residents headed to the polls on Monday to vote in the federal election, and while the campaign was short — just 36 days — it may take time to learn who the voters are sending to Ottawa.

According to Elections Canada, special ballots cast locally, including mail-in ballots, will begin to be counted on Tuesday. So if races are close, the outcome may not be known by the end of the night.

The polls close at 9:30 p.m.

Across Windsor-Essex, incumbent candidates with the three major parties are seeking re-election. But they aren't the only familiar names on the ballot this time around.

In Windsor-West, NDP candidate Brian Masse is seeking an eighth term as MP. For the second time, he is facing a challenge from Liberal Sandra Pupatello, a former provincial cabinet minister, and Anthony Orlando is running under the Conservative banner.

Masse won his seat in the 2019 election with a lead of just around 2,000 votes over Pupatello.

In Essex, Conservative Chris Lewis is seeking a second term. His ballot mates include Tracey Ramsey, the NDP MP he defeated in 2019, and Liberal Audrey Festeryga, who also ran in 2019 and came in third place in that vote.

In Windsor–Tecumseh, Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk, former NDP MP Cheryl Hardcastle and Conservative candidate Kathy Borrelli are on the ballot.

In 2019, Kusmiercyzk defeated Hardcastle by fewer than 650 votes.

In Chatham-Kent–Leamington, Conservative Dave Epp is seeking a second term as well. Liberal Greg Hetherington and NDP candidate Dan Gelinas are also seeking the seat.

More than 1 million special ballots

Canadians are heading to the polls for the third time since 2015. The length of the campaign, 36 days, is the shortest allowable by law.

With an ongoing pandemic, far more people across the country have voted by mail. More than 1 million special ballots were requested across the country, compared with 50,000 in the previous federal vote.

More than 780,000 mail-in ballots were submitted, Elections Canada said on Monday. Spokesperson Rejean Grenier with said it may take up to two days to finish counting mail-in ballots.

Story continues

"We have a lot of verifications to make to make sure that people didn't vote twice, that the people who returned this ballot are actually the ones who applied for it. So there's all kinds of verifications that need to be done before we even open the envelope with the ballot inside," Grenier said.

Who's running in Windsor-Essex

Windsor West

NDP: Brian Masse (incumbent)

Liberal: Sandra Pupatello

Conservative: Anthony Orlando

People's Party of Canada: Matthew Giancola

Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada: Margaret Villamizar

Windsor–Tecumseh

Liberal: Irek Kusmierczyk (incumbent)

NDP: Cheryl Hardcastle

Conservative: Kathy Borrelli

People's Party of Canada: Victor Green

Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada: Laura Chesnik

Green Party: Henry Oulevey

Essex

Conservative: Chris Lewis (incumbent)

NDP: Tracey Ramsey

Liberal: Audrey Festeryga

Green Party : Nancy Pancheshan

People's Party of Canada: Beth Charron-Rowberry

Christian Heritage Party of Canada : Jeremy Palko

Independent: Andrew George

Chatham-Kent–Leamington