Windsor-Essex reports 50 COVID-19 cases over 2 days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported a two-day total of 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex passed a milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend — more than 50 per cent of all residents now have at least one shot, said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health.

"While this is good news, we continue to post daily COVID-19 case counts in our community," he said at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) daily briefing on Tuesday.

"More than half of these cases are variants of concern that continue to pose the threat that things can change quickly."

The health reported a two-day increase of 50 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

According to WECHU, which released a multi-day total due to the Victoria Day holiday, 34 new cases were reported on Monday and 16 were reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 246,632 vaccine doses have been administered to date and 227,602 people have had at least one dose, representing 66.7 per cent of all adults.

And as of this week, a new population will become eligible to receive their second shots, the health unit said.

Those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine from March 10 to 19 will be eligible to get their second dose at select pharmacies.

WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette said around 4,500 doses have been earmarked for local pharmacies, and the majority will get their allocation on Tuesday. Details on which pharmacies will be stocked with the shot will be made available on the health unit's website, she said.

On Sunday, following a Friday announcement from the province, local vaccine eligibility was expanded to those 12 and up.

The announcement was made ahead of the previous provincial plan, which had been set for the week of May 31.

In the meantime, there will be limited capacity for that population to get vaccinated, Marentette said.

"We have increased a few of our appointments throughout all of the sites this week, just a little bit to accommodate some people, but the majority will probably have to wait until May 31 or after that for more availability," she said.

Old Sears being considered for vaccination site

Meanwhile, the health unit say that it, along with its partners, have begun discussions on consolidating the four Windsor vaccination sites down to one, but no transition date has been set.

"These are sites that are for other purposes and those conversations are just beginning to happen. It's a timing issue for sure. We want to make sure that we have as many people vaccinated as we can with first doses and we will be beginning our second doses soon," Marentette said.

She confirmed that one of the locations being discussed is the former Sears space at Devonshire Mall.

Vaccines are currently offered at Windsor Family Credit Union Centre, St. Clair College Sportsplex, Windsor Hall and Moy Medical Center, along with two locations in Essex County, Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington and Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg.

360 active cases

Throughout Windsor and Essex County, there are 360 active cases of COVID-19. A slim majority, 195, involve more contagious variants of concern.

Of the 50 new cases reported between Monday and Tuesday, 12 are close contacts of confirmed cases, six cases are community acquired, three were outbreak related and 29 are under investigation.

Twenty-one COVID-19-positive people are currently in hospital and there have been 424 deaths locally since the pandemic began.

An outbreak at Southwest Detention Centre has been active since April 23.

There are 10 ongoing outbreaks at workplaces:

One in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

Four in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

One in Lakeshore's health-care and social assistance sector.

Two in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage sector.

Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health has reported four new cases since Sunday. Fifty-five cases are active overall, and 60 people have died from COVID-19 in the region.

The number of active cases in Chatham-Kent has grown by three since the municipality's last update on Friday. There are 24 cases active in total.