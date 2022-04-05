Windsor-Essex reports 1 new death related to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported one additional death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC - image credit)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says a man in his 70s who lived at a long-term care home has died after contracting COVID-19.

The public health unit said Tuesday that 595 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported since March 2020.

WECHU also reported Tuesday 106 new high-risk cases of COVID-19, and 300 are active overall.

Currently only high-risk groups are eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

In Windsor-Essex, 46 people are in hospital, including three in intensive care. Across the province, 1,091 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Tuesday, an increase of about 38 per cent from the week before.

The rise in hospitalizations comes amid news that some Ontarians will soon be eligible for another dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Ontarians aged 60 or older will soon be able to receive a fourth dose of vaccine to "provide an added level of protection." Elliott said more details on the province's plan will be shared Wednesday.

The announcement came following guidance from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which said it strongly recommends the "rapid deployment" of second COVID-19 booster shots for seniors aged 80 and up in the community and those living in long-term care and other congregate settings.

In Windsor-Essex, there are currently 16 active outbreaks of COVID-19. Nine of the outbreaks are at long-term care or retirement homes, one is on a hospital unit and there are six community outbreaks.