What to do in Windsor-Essex this March break

School is out for March break. Here's a look at activities on offer in Windsor-Essex this week. (Jenn La Grassa/CBC - image credit)

March break has begun for most students in the region, and with provincial COVID-19 restrictions easing, there may be more opportunities for activities this year.

The City of Windsor and local municipalities are continuing to open recreational facilities as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted. The city hopes to offer their usual summer programs this year.

"We've been actively working on that behind the scenes, not knowing often what restrictions might be," said executive director of recreation and culture for the city, Jen Knights.

"Our aim is to be fully opened and programmed as we would be before the pandemic, this summer."

While Windsor has reopened many facilities, families are still missing out on enjoying the water park at Adventure Bay this March break.

"In respect to Adventure Bay, we require a really large staff complement to operate that facility and all of our aquatic programming," said Knights.

"Because we haven't been able to run our aquatic leadership courses for the last two years — off and on — we are experiencing a shortage of staff which we are actively working on and hope to have a reopening plan for the water park very soon."

Despite the water park being closed, Knights said the city is reintroducing its Learn to Swim program shortly after March break.

Here's a brief look at some local activities on offer this March break:

Free indoor and outdoor skating

Depending on the weather, free outdoor public skating is on offer at Charles Clark Square and Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink.

Free indoor skating is also offered at the WFCU Centre and Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex. Spots are limited, so those looking to hit the ice should register for available sessions at www.ActiveWindsor.ca or call 519-255-1161.

Windsor Public Library's amateur photo contest

It's not too late to spend part of your March break entering the Windsor Public Library's annual amateur photo contest, which is taking submissions until March 16.

Kids aged 10 to 17 can submit their photos in one of four categories: nature/animals, architecture, landscape and people/portrait.

Send submissions in an email to photocontest@outlook.com, including the name of photographer, age and category until March 16.

The photos will be judged by three professionals who work in the field of arts and culture. Prizes will be available and the winning works will be on display.

There's also lots of at-home activities on offer from the library. More activities at the Windsor Public Library can be found here.

Museum Windsor

Museum Windsor has activities "for all ages" this March Break.

That includes a time-travel scavenger hunt, crafts, and temporary exhibits at the Chimczuk Museum. General admission is $5.50.

At the François Baby House, there's St. Patrick's Day crafts, a heritage scavenger hunt and exhibitions on the War of 1812 and French Roots. Admission is free, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maple syrup days March 19 and 20

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is holding its annual maple syrup events at the John R. Park Homestead March 19 and 20.

Attendees can experience a guided tour of how the sweet stuff was made in pioneer days, along with activities.

Tours run every half hour between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are needed in advance, and can be purchased here.

Crafts at The Art Lab

The Art Lab has crafty activities for kids on offer from 2 p.m. until closing time, but keep in mind the day camp is full.

Families can sign up for activities to ensure a spot online or by calling.

Pour painting, sign making, and tie-dye t-shirt making is all on offer.

Harry Potter movies at the Chrysler Theatre

The Chrysler Theatre is showing Harry Potter films Monday to Friday the week of March Break.

Shows are at 1 p.m. and tickets cost $7.95 plus tax.

Even more March break fun

Check out this list for even more March break inspiration from Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

The Town of Kingsville also has a list of March break activities, including skating pickleball and badminton, available here.

In the Town of LaSalle, swim and skates are on offer at the Vollmer Complex the week of March Break. Anyone attending must pre-register as there are limited spaces available. Visit: www.lasalleactive.ca or call our front desk (519) 969-7771 ext. 0