Windsor-Essex Catholic schools to return to in-person learning Tuesday

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board said students can return to in-person learning Tuesday. (CBC - image credit)

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) announced classes will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, after the union representing thousands of Ontario education workers said it would end its job action.

Premier Doug Ford said Monday he will repeal legislation that imposed a contract and banned workers from striking, prompting the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) to "collapse" province-wide walk-outs that began on Friday.

Representatives of CUPE said at a news conference Monday that Ford had put his commitment in writing, and that both sides would restart contract negotiations. They were joined by labour leaders from nearly 20 other unions at the media briefing.

The WECDSB closed schools to in-person learning on Friday and Monday due to the walk-outs.

In a statement Monday, the board said schools would reopen to students on Tuesday.

"We expect that all students and staff will return to school Tuesday morning and follow their regular schedules. Transportation will be provided as usual," the statement said.

"We hope that CUPE and the government will return to the bargaining table as soon as possible and arrive at a contract that satisfies all those involved."

