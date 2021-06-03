Windsor-Essex Catholic pastor hopes local apology will reach Catholic Church's highest levels

Pastor Patrick Beneteau apologised on behalf of the Windsor-Lake St. Clair Family of Parishes for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. (Jacob Barker/CBC - image credit)

The pastor at the Windsor-Lake St. Clair Family of Parishes offered an apology Wednesday evening to First Nations for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools, a message he hopes will be echoed at higher levels of the church in Canada and at the Vatican.

"I'm not a bishop, I'm not the Pope, and so it's tough to speak for the universal church throughout the world," Rev. Patrick Beneteau told the CBC. "But I figured at least for those I can speak on behalf of, the Catholics in our own four parishes we look after in the Windsor-Lake St. Clair region, I can offer that apology."

The church showed its respects for the children whose remains were detected at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, by ringing the bells at Ste. Anne's Parish in Tecumseh, Ont., for five minutes. That was followed by a vigil at Good Shepherd Parish.

"As a local church as members of the community, we apologize for where we have failed in regard to our First Nations brothers and sisters," Beneteau said during the service, which was streamed online.

"It is but just a small gesture of our shame of our regrets of our sorrow. We want to say we're sorry as a church for failing to live up to that love which Jesus calls on us to be and to love our neighbour."

The bells rang at St. Anne's Parish in Tecumseh for five minutes on Wednesday in honour of the children whose remains were detected at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in B.C. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The church also laid 215 flowers at the base of the alter at Good Shepherd. Beneteau said they represent each of the children "who never had a proper burial or funeral, whose family members were never informed, for the grief that was never able to be grieved and for restoration and reconciliation with our Indigenous Peoples in Canada."

Beneteau said he would like to see similar messages coming from higher up in the church.

"Hopefully by working at the grassroots level, this leads to the bishops, and hopefully down the road whatever the Vatican can do, I'm not too sure, I know it's complicated at times there, but that they can come across and bring some reconciliation and an apology."

Story continues

'Right now, it's really tough'

Nancy Asciak, who has worked Ste. Anne's for the last 41 years, said the fact an estimated 215 children lost their lives has left her with profound sadness.

"How do you deal with your children being torn from you ... and yet at the same time, I work for that organization that had a hand in that, and I believe in love and forgiveness, but right now it's really tough."

Asciak does not identify as Indigenous, but said her grandmother was Anishinaabe and luckily never ended up in a residential school.

Nancy Asciak who has worked for Ste. Anne's for the last 41 years said the discovery of the remains is having a profound impact on the many parishioners the church who have an Indigenous bloodline. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It's raw, and it's real and it's hard," she said. "So for my own lineage, I feel very saddened."

The presence of the graves of these innocent ones sheds light on a clear failure of those responsible in not embracing the Gospel values of love, mercy, justice and compassion, and for forgetting their commitment to respect the dignity of all people. - Bishop Ronald Fabbro

She said that in Tecumseh, there are parishioners with an Indigenous bloodline who have profoundly been impacted.

She too would like to see apologies from higher levels.

"I hope and pray that it's coming."

Bishop Ronald Fabbro, who leads the Roman Catholic Diocese of London, which represents Catholics across southwestern Ontario, released a statement Monday expressing shock and sadness over the Kamloops revelation.

"The presence of the graves of these innocent ones sheds light on a clear failure of those responsible in not embracing the Gospel values of love, mercy, justice and compassion, and for forgetting their commitment to respect the dignity of all people," Fabbro's statement read.

Bishop Ronald Fabbro says his goal is to take "concrete action to serve those who are struggling to meet their basic human needs." (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"These lost innocent ones are another reason why we must continue to learn from these failings and work with Indigenous communities towards the healing called for by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission."