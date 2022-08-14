Winds expected to cause wildfire to spread in southeastern B.C.: BC Wildfire Service

·1 min read

VANCOUVER — The BC Wildfire Service is warning that gusty winds will likely cause a wildfire that crossed into Canada from Montana earlier this month to grow.

The Weasel Creek wildfire, located in the southeastern corner of the province near the East Kootenay community of Roosville, is burning at 1,087 hectares on the Canadian side of the border.

It is one of six ranked as a "Wildfire of Note" on the service's website.

The service says the fire's predicted growth toward the east and northeast may pose a challenge for firefighters and aerial support working to suppress the blaze.

It took to Twitter to explain that higher wind speeds increase fire activity and windy conditions may change the direction of spread.

It says wind also reduces moisture content in fuel, making fuels highly susceptible to ignition.

"We are anticipating significant growth on the northeast flank of this fire over the coming days," the service said on its website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2022.

The Canadian Press

