Winds cross California, and another winter storm is on the way: Thursday weather forecast

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·3 min read

As a winter storm that trekked across the country and brought snowflakes from New Mexico to Maine continues heading East, the United States on Thursday can expect weather conditions ranging from harsh winds to air stagnation – and yes, more snow.

On the West Coast, a wind advisory will stretch across swaths of Southern California, while parts of the Northwest are under an air stagnation advisory that could impact people with respiratory conditions.

Meanwhile, meteorologists are tracking the next winter storm that could hit the U.S. after brewing in Canada.

'Highly unusual': What's behind the snowless winter in NYC, Washington and Philadelphia

Here’s what you need to know about forecasts across the country on Thursday.

Fast-moving Midwest weekend storm

Meteorologists are tracking a winter storm expected to bring snow from the Rockies to the Great Lakes this weekend, according to AccuWeather.

Arctic air is brewing over northern Canada and expected to move south and race across the central U.S. late this week.Des Moines, Iowa, and Chicago and Detroit could all see snow accumulate quickly in its wake.

Chicago and Detroit could each see as much as 6 to 12 inches of snow by the end of the weekend and travelers should prepare for possible cancelations in and out of the cities on Saturday, AccuWeather reported

Driving conditions are expected to quickly worsen along interstate 80 going into the weekend, according to AccuWeather.

Wind advisories cross California

Los Angeles and Ventura counties are expecting Santa Ana winds – gusty, dry blasts unique in the region – on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles confirmed.

Early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service recorded winds reaching more than 90 miles per hour along Magic Mountain in Los Angeles County.

Weather: What are Santa Ana winds and why do they strike Southern California?

In areas across Southern California, such as San Diego, Palm Springs and more, a wind advisory is in effect through Thursday night. Winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour are expected, with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour, the National Weather Service in California said.

The advisory is in effect until earlier in the afternoon on Thursday in Malibu, California and nearby areas, the weather service said.

Air stagnation in the Northwest

Parts of Northern California, Oregon and Washington are under an air stagnation advisory on Thursday and into Friday.

Air stagnation can result in lowered air quality, which can put people with respiratory health problems at risk. Officials also cautioned that people should avoid outdoor burning.

Winter storm watch in the West

A winter storm watch will impact some Idaho, Montana and Wyoming residents into the weekend. Snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches are possible, with the winter storm watch remaining in effect through Saturday afternoon, the weather service in Missoula, Montana said.

Winter storm tracker

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Weather forecast: Winds cross California, a winter storm is on the way

