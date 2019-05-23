Window Shopping, May 24: Bayern Munich admits pursuit of Manchester City star

Will Leroy Sane return to the Bundesliga? (Press Association)

May 24: Bayern Munich chasing Man City star

Bayern Munich is keen on pursuing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, according to the Daily Mirror.

Citing German outlets Suddeutsche Zeitung and Sport Bild, the Mirror quotes Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as admitting the club is actively interested in Sane.

“We already had the idea of signing him when he was at Schalke,” he said. “But back then we had no guaranteed starting XI spot for him as (Franck) Ribery and (Arjen) Robben were still at their top three years ago.”

Sane would be an ideal replacement for Ribery and Robben, skilled wingers who have helped Bayern win an unprecedented seven consecutive Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2013.

The 23-year-old Sane got his start with Schalke, where he played as a youth, before moving to Manchester in 2016. He’s won the Premier League the last two seasons with City, and a historic domestic treble this past season, but talks over a new contract have reportedly stalled recently.

Bayern will reportedly offer close to $89 million in a first attempt to entice him to return to Germany.

