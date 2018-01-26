Windler, Hadden lead Belmont over E. Illinois 81-59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Dylan Windler scored 19 of his 28 points in the first half, Tyler Hadden added a career-high 17 points, and Belmont never trailed in beating Eastern Illinois 81-59 on Thursday night to win its fifth straight.

Amanze Egekeze scored 13 points and Austin Luke had seven assists for the Bruins (16-6, 8-1 Ohio Valley Conference), who scored 25 points off of 17 Panthers turnovers and shot 50 percent from the field.

Hadden's 3 capped Belmont's opening 15-4 run and the Bruins led 51-28 at halftime after shooting 58 percent from the floor and holding the Panthers to 10 field goals.

Windler scored Belmont's first seven points of the second half and the Bruins led 79-49 on his two free throws with 3:36 left.

Mack Smith scored 16 points and DeVantae' Price added 12 for the Panthers (7-13, 3-6), who have lost four of their last five.