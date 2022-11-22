Rail union expected to announce more train strikes - latest updates

Rail union members will vote on whether to hold more strikes - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rail union bosses will meet today to agree on whether to stage more walkouts on Britain's railways after talks with industry bosses collapsed.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) had called off industrial action at the eleventh hour shortly before the Bonfire Night weekend, although the last-minute decision still caused heavy disruption on trains.

Union bosses had abandoned the walkouts after Network Rail U-turned on plans to force through reforms to the working conditions of maintenance staff.

However, the union said Network Rail had refused to make any new proposals after the conclusion of talks last week.

Meanwhile, the Rail Delivery Group, which represents Britain's train operators, has refused to make "promised written proposals" during the six-month dispute over jobs, pay and terms and conditions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said he will be recommending further phases of "sustained" industrial action when the union's National Executive Committee meets today.

He said: "While we will remain available for meaningful negotiations it is now obvious that the other side is unwilling or unable to progress matters appropriately, so our action will be reinstated."

Separately, Royal Mail workers will hold a series of meetings today to vote on whether they have confidence in the company's chief executive ahead of fresh strikes in their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) is organising meetings where its members will be asked to vote on whether they have confidence in the way the company is being managed.

Government's borrowing surges

Public borrowing jumped in October as the government started subsidising energy bills and covering losses incurred by the Bank of England's massive bond buying programme.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Treasury borrowed £13.5bn in October to plug the gap between tax receipts and public spending. This is £4.4bn more than the previous year and the fourth highest October deficit since records began in 1993.

Story continues

Debt interest payments jumped again amid soaring inflation, which hit £6,1bn in October, half of which reflected the jump in the retail prices index (RPI), which rose 14.2pc last month.

The ONS said the borrowing figures accounted for £1.9bn in spending on energy bills, which reflected the first tranche of subsidies introduced by Rishi Sunak when he was Chancellor that will see all bills reduced by £400 this winter.

Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, was £13.5 billion in October 2022.



This was £4.4 billion more than in October 2021 and the fourth highest October borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.



➡️ https://t.co/e92w9opnec pic.twitter.com/aAP3fwT1xk — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 22, 2022

Good morning

Rail union boss Mick Lynch delivered his message about today's vote on potential further rail strikes in typical fashion.

"After a fortnight of talks, the train operating companiess had committed to making a firm offer in writing for the first time today.

"They cancelled the meeting at an hour's notice, and we can sense the hand of the Tory government in this as we believe that they are not allowing an offer to be made.

"This is on top of Network Rail failing to make a new proposal at the end of last week.

"Our members have shown their commitment to the dispute and to winning workplace justice in the re-ballot results last week and their union is equally determined to see this dispute through until we get a deal our members can support.

"We have been patient and have shown good faith which has not been returned.

"Therefore, I will be recommending that we set out further phases of sustained industrial action in support of our members."

