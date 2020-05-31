Wind warnings issued for central, western Alberta

Wind gusts possibly exceeding 100 kilometres per hour may soon rock central and western Alberta.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for much of central and western Alberta on Sunday morning. Areas under the warning included the Edmonton area and parts of Sturgeon, Leduc, Strathcona, Red Deer and Camrose counties.

The strong west to northwest winds were expected to develop Sunday evening and weaken by Monday morning.

Damage to buildings may occur, according to the warning. High winds may also move loose objects or break tree branches.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds," it reads.

Environment Canada

A severe thunderstorm watch was also in effect southwest of Edmonton for parts of Leduc, Wetaskiwin, Ponoka and Brazeau counties as well as further south for Mountain View and Rocky View counties.

Conditions were favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could include strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.