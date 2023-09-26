Some wind warnings, high streamflow advisory remain in place for B.C. coast

A handful of wind warnings and a high streamflow advisory remain in place for parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's central coast after the region's first major wind storm of the fall.

Environment Canada has wind warnings for the central coast, northern Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, with winds up to 110 kilometres an hour expected to ease by early Tuesday.

The agency warns damage to buildings, including to roof shingles and windows, may occur.

Wind and rain swept through northern and eastern Vancouver Island, as well as Victoria, portions of the Sunshine Coast and Haida Gwaii on Sunday and Monday, causing fallen trees to temporarily knock out power in some spots.

The high streamflow advisory issued Friday for Vancouver Island and the south coast remains in place.

The province's river forecast centre says cumulative rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday could reach 150 millimetres or more on western portions of Vancouver Island and in the mountains.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023

The Canadian Press