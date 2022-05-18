Wind Turbines Market Size to Surpass US$ 102.4 Billion by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

The global wind turbine market size is predicted to surpass around US$ 102.4 billion by 2030 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030, according to new study by Precedence Research.

Tokyo, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wind turbine market size was accounted at US$ 55.91 billion in 2021. The Asia-pacific region is expected to show a good growth during the forecast period due to various government initiatives and the increased wind capacity in China. Asia Pacific region happens to be a good region for investment during the forecast.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1722

Report highlights

  • On the basis of installation the onshore market is expected to show good growth.

  • On the basis of the components used the rotator blade segment is expected to show more growth than the others

  • On the basis of the axis, the vertical axis shall show larger growth as compared to the horizontal segment. The wind energy has shown efficiency over the past years due to the use of powerful turbines.

  • The wind energy farms could be extremely successful when the selected site has a strong flow of wind throughout the year.

  • Due to the various emission policies and the policies regarding the reduction of carbon footprints in various areas this way of production of electricity is sustainable. The market for the wind turbines is expected to grow as the emission due to these wind projects is extremely less as compared to any form of energy generation. 

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Wind energy is a clean and winnable source of energy. Also, it is a very cost effective source for electricity. Unlike coal, oil, natural gas when electricity is generated with the help of the wind, it doesn't result in the emission of the greenhouse gases. Although the governments have set some considerations when building large wind farms, the wind turbines themselves do not work on burning of any fossil fuels while they operate. As this is a renewable source of energy, it will never run out. There are no worries about the supply issues in the future. In the United States, the wind energy sector is growing faster. So the wind energy sector has acted as a job creator in United States. For once the wind farms or the turbines can be expensive for installation, but once they are up and producing electricity the fuel is free and the turbines do not require a lot of maintenance.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD 58.91 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 102.4 Billion

CAGR

6.34% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 to 2030

Companies Covered

General Electric company., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Nordex SE., Suzlon Energy Limited., Siemens Gamesa renewable energy. SA, CSIC., Shanghai Electric., Windey

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1722

Restraints

The wind energy generated with the help of the turbines is intermittent. The effective generation of electricity by a wind turbine depends completely on the weather, and it cannot be predicted on a particular day as to how much energy will be generated over a period of time. When the speed of the wind is very low, the turbines rotors won't spin and there would be no generation of electricity. Another downside of the wind energy is the amount of noise and visual pollution caused by the wind turbines. As the height of the wind turbines is high enough to capture a good amount of wind, it happens to interrupt the scenic landscapes, lakes, oceans or even mountains. The blades of the wind turbines can harm and kill a lot of birds, bats or other species flying around them. It also happens to disrupt the natural habitats of the local animals. They need to be constructed in a sustainable manner. In order to carry the generated electricity from one place to the other it requires a lot of transmission cables, so this happens to be another expense the infrastructure because the wind energy is remote.

Opportunities

The generation of electricity with the use of wind energy opens up the opportunity to produce emission free electricity from renewable sources of energy, and it also helps in the reduction of carbon footprints. It is a great opportunity for regions where strong wind keeps flowing all-round the year. Wind energy used in production of electricity is a potent way of generating electricity in order to meet the norms of the nation's regarding the emissions and the reduction of carbon footprints.

Challenges

The wind energy is still in competition with the conventional sources of electricity even though the cost of installation and maintenance and functioning of these Wind turbines has come down drastically. Still, it is in competition with the lowest cost source of electricity. The generation of electricity with the help of wind turbines is a major issue in places where there is no wind energy. When selecting a land for wind sites, it almost always happens to be in remote locations, which is far away from cities where there is a need for electricity, so transmitting the energy from one place to the other becomes expensive.

Apart from all these challenges, when building a wind turbine on a land, it has to compete with all the alternative uses of land which could be of a higher value than that of electricity generation. The major challenge is the designing of the wind turbines in a manner that makes them efficient and cost effective. Also, the make of the turbines need to be such that they become quieter in order to reduce the noise pollution. Another risk is the operational safety regarding fire protection. The energy generated needs storage before it is transmitted hence the experts are seeing the development of adequate storage technologies for wind power as another challenge.

Recent Developments

  • GE Renewable Energy and Toshiba Energy solutions along with Solutions Corporation entered into a partnership to locally handle the manufactuing of GE Haliade X which is an offshore wind turbine and support the commercialization of this turbine in Japan.

  • JSW energy Ltdhas ordered 810 MW of onshore wind turbines from GE Renewable energy for its upcoming projects in Tamil Nadu.

Market Segmentation

By Axis

  • Vertical

  • Horizontal

By Installation

  • Offshore

  • Onshore

By Components

  • Rotator blade

  • Generator

  • Gearbox

  • Nacelle

By Application

  • Residential

  • Utility

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

By Capacity

  • Small

  • Medium

  • Large

By Connectivity

  • Grid Connected

  • Stand Alone

By Rating

  • < 100 kW

  • 100 kW to 250 kW

  • > 250 kW to 500 kW

  • > 500 kW to 1 MW

  • 1 MW to 2 MW

  • >2 MW

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1722

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Q&A: Western Mustangs linebacker Deionte Knight on his parents, football and seizing the day

    The Western Mustangs linebacker, Deionte Knight of Ajax, Ont., has been in major demand by both the Canadian and National Football Leagues. As he was on his way to go celebrate his football team's 2021 Vanier Cup victory, Knight got a phone call from both the Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers asking him to take part in their rookie mini-camp. The defenseman has also been selected by the Toronto Argonauts as their 10th overall pick in the CFL draft in early May. After a long week

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was charged Monday with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.