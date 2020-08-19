Wind turbines blamed for eagle injury amid concern from RSPB about more proposed farms

Wind turbines have been blamed for badly injuring a rare eagle as the RSPB raised concerns about plans for more being built.

A white-tailed eagle was found on the Isle of Lewis, Outer Hebrides, where it had been born 11 years ago with terrible head injuries, and it was being eaten alive by midges.

Rescuers discovered the stricken bird on moorland close to a wind turbine on the island, on August 10.

It is now recovering from its injuries and will be released back into the wild when it is stronger.

These rare eagles are extinct in many parts of the UK due to persecution and habitat change, and the government is involved in projects to conserve them and reintroduce some back into the wild.

Scottish SPCA auxiliary inspector, Maggie Adkins, said: "On arrival it was clear the eagle had a serious head injury and it was also being eaten alive by midges.

"It was found in a remote part of the island close to a large wind turbine so this is likely to have been the cause of its injuries.

"I immediately took the bird to the Old Mill Vet Practice, where it was given pain relief and medication.

"After an x-ray, thankfully no breakages were found but the bird had severe bruising to the body as well as head trauma."

RSPB representative, Robin Reid, warned: "The population of white-tailed eagles on the Isle of Lewis has been increasing in recent years following their successful re-introduction to Scotland.

"However, it is concerning that this injured bird has been found close to a wind farm.

"We know the species is susceptible to collisions with wind turbines and we are concerned about the impact of further proposed wind farms in the area."

The RSPB has previously warned that wind farms built to tackle climate change could be the "final nail in the coffin" for seabirds, as not only do they collide with the deadly blades, but they often have to fly a long way around them, which can cause exhaustion and prevent them from getting back to shore in time to feed their starving chicks.